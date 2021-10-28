The network is sure that they found evidence of the novel by Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

Selena Gomez and Chris Evans

The possible romance of 29-year-old Selena Gomez and 40-year-old Chris Evans was talked about earlier this month. Internet detectives drew attention to the fact that the actor subscribed to the singer, and found pictures in which Chris and Selena were allegedly in the same places, but separately.

Despite the fact that the confirmation of the novel has not yet followed, people on the network do not calm down, continuing to look for evidence. This time, their suspicion was caused by a video in which Evans plays the piano.

@ girlgangz773 Is that Selena ?! @Selena Gomez ## selenagomez ## chrisevans ## fyp ## datingrumors ## PradaBucketChallenge what the fuck was that – champagnemami

A user of the social network TikTok drew attention to the reflection of a brunette in the lower left corner of the video.

Who is this brunette filming the video?

He asked.

Others immediately picked up this wave, starting to write that it was Selena. However, some drew attention to the fact that the girl in the reflection has long hair, while Gomez recently did a short haircut.

So far, it is worth noting that the evidence base for Internet detectives is rather meager. It turned out that the photographs in which Gomez and Evans were allegedly in the same places were taken not only at different times, but also in different locations.

Selena and Chris did not comment on rumors about their relationship.

I must say that both of them are now free. Gomez has long been single. Evans, after rumors of an affair with Lily James, was not seen in a relationship with anyone.