The new Kia Sportage has three off-road versions :: Autonews

Kia has unveiled the next-generation Sportage crossover for the North American market, which debuted following the South Korean and European versions. The car for the United States received several options for off-road equipment at once, Carscoops reports. The crossover will be available in three specific performance levels: X-Line, X-Pro and X-Pro Prestige. The equipment of the first option includes modernized front and rear bumpers with additional protection, black mirror housings, roof rails and special 19-inch wheels.

The X-Pro version received black 17-inch wheels with BF Goodrich off-road tires, LED fog lights, and heated windshield and washer nozzles. Finally, the equipment of the X-Pro Prestige variant is complemented by ventilated front seats with 8-way electrical adjustment. Regardless of the version, the American Kia Sportage is equipped with a 12.3-inch virtual dashboard and a media system display of the same diagonal. The infotainment complex supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto interfaces.

The list of available electronic assistants includes lane keeping, adaptive cruise control using satellite navigation data, and frontal collision avoidance. Initially, the new Kia Sportage will be available with a single 190 hp 2.5-liter petrol engine running with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Modifications are provided for both front-wheel drive and all-wheel drive. Car prices will be announced later. As for the version of the new Kia Sportage for Russia, it should be presented in the coming months. Car sales will begin in 2022. Autonews.ru can now be read in Telegram.

