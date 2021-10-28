The new Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV retained the family units – Autoreview

The first market for the new generation Mitsubishi Outlander crossover was the States: there it debuted last winter with an uncontested 2.5 petrol engine. And the premiere in the Japanese market was delayed until the release of the Outlander PHEV rechargeable hybrid. Paradoxically, this is an iconic model for the brand, since more than 290 thousand hybrids of the last generation have been produced since 2013, and at the dawn of production, such an Outlander was even one of the best-selling hybrids in Europe.

Recall that the new generation Outlander moved to the modular platform CMF-C / D of the Renault-Nissan alliance and technically became the closest relative of the Nissan X-Trail / Rogue crossover. But the PHEV version retained its engineering autonomy! The hybrid installation is our own: it is a development of the previous system, which could work both in sequential and parallel modes. And this despite the fact that Nissan has its own sequential e-Power system, which will even be put on the X-Trail soplatform.

Traction electric motors have become much more powerful and high-torque. The front now develops 116 hp. and 255 Nm instead of 82 hp. and 195 Nm, and the motor on the rear axle – 136 hp. and 195 Nm against 90 hp. and 137 Nm for the previous model. They have different traction characteristics, electronics flexibly control their output at different speeds: the company calls this transmission the term S-AWC (Super-All Wheel Control), inherited from the Lancer Evo sports sedan. And the AYC (Active Yaw Control) system, which uses brakes to distribute traction between the left and right wheels, now works on only the front, but also on the rear axle.

Under the hood, the same 2.4 aspirated engine is installed that appeared in the previous hybrid after the 2018 upgrade. The 4B12 engine operates on the Atkinson economy cycle and produces 133 hp. and 195 Nm. By default, only electric motors rotate the wheels, and the gasoline engine works in generator mode, but at high speed the electronics close the clutch – and the internal combustion engine is connected to the front wheels through a simple single-stage gearbox (with a gear ratio of 3.431: 1), helping the electric motors. The declared average fuel consumption is 6.2 l / 100 km in the WLTC cycle.

The lithium-ion traction battery is still located under the passenger compartment floor, but the capacity has been increased from 13.8 to 20 kWh, and the operating voltage has been increased from 300 to 350 volts. The cruising range in a purely electric mode is 83-87 km according to the WLTC cycle (depending on the configuration and vehicle weight). The gas tank has also been increased from 45 to 56 liters. The crossover has two Japanese-standard household outlets (100 volts, 1500 watts) for connecting electrical appliances, and in the event of disasters, the Outlander PHEV can be connected to a residential building and use the power plant for power supply. A full charge of the battery and gas tank should be enough for 12 days of battery life.

Other new items include a “one-pedal” driving mode, in which acceleration and deceleration is controlled by the degree of pressing the accelerator pedal. The steering wheel paddles can adjust the degree of recuperation (five levels), and now there are seven driving modes instead of four: Normal, Tarmac, Gravel, Snow, Mud, Power, Eco. Options include MI-Pilot adaptive cruise control with lane keep function.

Except for two hatches (in the left and right sides), under which the filler neck and the charging connector are hidden, the PHEV version does not visually differ from the base Outlander. The ground clearance is 195 or 200 mm, depending on the configuration. And in the salon, the whole difference comes down to the graphics of the virtual instruments. The hybrid now even has a third row of seats (however, rather conventional): the rear electric motor has become more compact and combined with the control unit, freeing up space in the underground. The mass of the crossover is at least 2010 kg.

In Japan, sales of new-generation crossovers will begin in December, here the Outlander PHEV costs from $ 41,000, and there will be no purely gasoline versions at all. In the first half of 2022, deliveries to Australia and New Zealand will begin, and in the second half to the United States.