The number of victims of the collision of trams in St. Petersburg increased to 16
From the scene of the collision of two trams in St. Petersburg, 16 people were sent to medical institutions for a detailed examination, the press service of the city GUMChS reports. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
S.-PETERSBURG, October 28 – RIA Novosti. 16 people were sent from the place of the collision of two trams in St. Petersburg to medical institutions for a detailed examination, the press service of the city GUMChS reported. Earlier it was reported about 12 injured. “16 people were sent from the accident scene to medical institutions for detailed examination,” it was reported. According to the city Health Committee, as a result of the accident 16 people were injured, there are no children among them. All in a state of moderate severity were taken to hospitals (2 people – to the Mariinsky Hospital, 7 – to the Emergency Research Institute, 7 more – to the hospital 26).
