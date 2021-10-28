The Pentagon has compared China’s hypersonic weapons with the first Soviet satellite

“What we have seen is a very serious event – a test [Пекином] systems of hypersonic weapons. And this is causing great concern. I don’t know if it was the same as when the first Soviet satellite was launched, but I think it was very similar. All of our attention is riveted on this, “- said in an interview with Bloomberg, the chairman of the US Chiefs of Staff, General Mark Milli.

This concern is shared in the White House.

“I, of course, have familiarized myself with the statements of General Milli. I think he expressed our common concern over China’s efforts to modernize weapons. They continue to develop, which leads to increased tensions, and we remain concerned about this, ”said Jen Psaki, White House spokeswoman at the briefing.

Earlier, the British newspaper Financial Times reported that China has tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons. It was reported that this device allegedly flew around the globe in low orbit, but was unable to hit the target, having passed several tens of kilometers from it.

The test, as noted by the publication, made a strong impression on the Pentagon, as “unexpectedly demonstrated the significant success of the PRC in the development of hypersonic weapons.”

At the same time, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said that China had tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile.

“China has been successfully investing in hypersonic technologies for a long time, they have deployed a system of medium-range ballistic missiles DF-17, on which a hypersonic gliding apparatus is installed, and they have been developing hypersonic cruise missiles. Now the American media are seething about the hypersonic unit tested by China, “Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher at the Center for International Security of the IMEMO RAN, told Gazeta.Ru.

According to Alexander Ermakov, an expert at the Russian Center for International Affairs (RIAC), it doesn’t really matter what exactly China experienced in August – a spacecraft or a hypersonic rocket.

“The Americans are promoting this topic as a hype, so they said that China was testing a maneuverable hypersonic unit, moreover, a partial-orbital bombing system. It doesn’t matter if it was a rocket or a spacecraft, because China already has maneuvering warheads for medium-range missiles and they are probably developing them for intercontinental missiles, ”he said.

China in the field of creating hypersonic weapons ranks second after Russia, the United States remains in third, Yermakov said.

“The Russian Avangard” has already been brought to serial production; in practical development of hypersonic sound, China is ahead of the United States with its existing medium-range missiles with a gliding hypersonic apparatus. The United States has a few more years to put into service such missiles, ”he said.

The creation of a hypersonic maneuverable block for intercontinental missiles is necessary for China to make it impossible for the United States to neutralize its nuclear potential. “Such weapons will be invulnerable – American missile defense systems are focused on destroying missiles flying along a ballistic trajectory that do not maneuver,” Konstantin Sivkov, Doctor of Military Sciences, Corresponding Member of the Russian Academy of Missile and Artillery Sciences, told Gazeta.Ru.

“It’s funny to look at the US hysteria about the” surprise “of China’s tests of hypersonic missiles and comparison with a satellite,” Stefanovich added. In his opinion, such reactions and statements are part of a general campaign to secure funding for hypersonic developments in the States themselves.

“It is especially strange to hear the statements of the Americans that they have no missile defense system in the south of the country, from where a Chinese missile can fly, because in principle, given the current state of the US missile defense system, they have no protection against the arrival of such an object from other parts of the world,”

– said Dmitry Stefanovich.

He noted that “nothing revolutionary is happening on a global scale.”

“There is an arms race in the field of creating hypersound, but it is qualitative, not quantitative. The Chinese plans are not new, they are being followed, including in the American intelligence community, so there is no reason to believe that this was a big surprise for them. Their statements in the public field look like whipping up for internal economic purposes, ”the expert said.