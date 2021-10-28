The plant said there was no threat to the residents of Cherepovets after the ammonia leak :: Society :: RBK

The ammonia release that occurred at the plant in Cherepovets, Vologda Oblast, does not threaten workers and local residents, as well as the environment. This was reported to RBC by the press service of the PhosAgro group of companies, which includes the production.

“The release of ammonia is insignificant, localized, its consequences were promptly eliminated. There is no threat to the environment and health of the plant’s employees and residents of Cherepovets, the production continues to work, ”the press service said.

Three people were injured in the release of ammonia at the plant in Cherepovets



As PhosAgro clarified, the release happened at 7:12 am local time (coincides with Moscow time) in the shop for the production of liquid complex fertilizers of Apatit JSC. Due to an unscheduled shutdown of equipment at the enterprise, the protection system was triggered, therefore, through the emergency hole, “an insignificant amount of ammonia” was released, the PhosAgro representative explained.

The group of companies confirmed that two employees of the contractor company and one worker of the shop were injured in the incident. They were hospitalized. Earlier, news agencies reported about three victims with reference to the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Emergency Situations in the Vologda Oblast.

The local environmental prosecutor’s office also began an investigation into the incident.