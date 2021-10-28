https://ria.ru/20211028/voennye-1756603712.html
The head of the Taiwan administration, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed in an interview with CNN that American troops are present on the island
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Taiwan’s chief of staff, Tsai Ing-wen, confirmed in an interview with CNN that American troops are present on the island to train Taiwanese forces. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the United States aimed at strengthening our defenses. Not as many (US military personnel – ed.) as people think,” – the head of Taiwan answered the question of how many American troops are on the island The 1979 US law establishes support for the principle of one China, but provides for US military assistance to Taiwan. Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were broken in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang, were defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party. Kayshi got over b to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.
“We have a wide range of cooperation with the United States aimed at strengthening our defenses. There are not as many (US military personnel – ed.) As people think,” the head of Taiwan answered when asked how many American troops there are on the island.
The 1979 US law establishes support for the principle of one China, but provides for US military assistance to Taiwan.
Official relations between the central government of the PRC and its island province were interrupted in 1949 after the Kuomintang forces, led by Chiang Kai-shek, who had been defeated in the civil war with the Chinese Communist Party, moved to Taiwan. Business and informal contacts between the island and mainland China resumed in the late 1980s. Since the early 1990s, the parties began to contact through non-governmental organizations – the Beijing Association for the Development of Relations across the Taiwan Strait and the Taipei Strait Exchange Fund.
