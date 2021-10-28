The princess chooses freedom: the wedding of the niece of the Japanese emperor split society

Kei Komuro and Japanese princess Mako © EPA-EFE / Shizuo Kambayashi / POOL

The niece of the Japanese emperor and now the former princess Mako is now busy with a lot of prosaic affairs – first of all, she is preparing to move with her young husband for permanent residence in the United States, which shocks the conservative part of Japan’s society. In the entire incredibly long history of the continuous line of monarchs of the country, which can be more or less reliably traced already from the 3rd century AD, never a member of the highest family has dared to leave his homeland and move abroad. Therefore, in the current act of the ex-princess, many see a sign of important changes, as well as a manifestation of the strength of the spirit of a girl who insisted on the right to choose her own destiny. “Prince of the Coast” Mako met her chosen one while studying at the Tokyo International Christian University – her classmate Kei Komuro had a reputation as a heartthrob and a beach life star. He even won once at a competition for the coolest guys in the coastal prefecture of Kanagawa adjacent to Tokyo and won the title of “Prince of the Coast”. However, the girl later said that she saw completely different advantages in her classmate – sincerity, loyalty, perseverance in achieving goals. He lost his father early, lived alone with his mother, moonlighted in parallel with his studies at the university.

In general, the princess began dating the “prince of the coast”, went on dates to him by train, and after a year of communication, Kei Komuro proposed to her. Everything went well, the guy even liked Mako’s father – the heir to the Japanese throne, Prince Akishino. In 2017, the engagement was announced, the country was choking with emotion. A magnificent wedding was scheduled for November 2018 in a fashionable hotel opposite the imperial palace, but the unexpected happened. Japanese scandalous weeklies have unearthed that the groom’s mother was mired in a smelly financial dispute. At one time, she received from a close friend and already almost her husband 4 million yen (about $ 35 thousand), which partially went to pay for her son’s studies at the university. The plans for marriage were scattered, and the failed spouse began to demand money back, but Komuro’s mother refused him, referring to the fact that it was a gift. Social media storm A storm began: weeklies painted a scandalous story in every way, hints were poured that the clever guy was planning to crawl into the imperial line in order to solve the material problems of his family. The hype also swept social networks – a wave of bone washing, accusations and suspicions broke out. All this hit hard on the imperial family, which turned out to be defenseless in the face of such a stream. Under a formal pretext, the wedding was postponed indefinitely, and Kay Komuro left for the United States in 2018, where he successfully completed his law degree, passed the bar exams and entered a large New York law firm. In 2021, he also won first place in the New York State Young Lawyer Writing Competition, which is considered a very important step for a successful career start. The storm in Japan’s social networks continues to this day, in addition there were unpleasant rumors about possible machinations of the groom’s mother with the pension fund. However, the princess was adamant, and this year it was announced that the wedding would still take place. Although it is worth noting that Mako’s father has openly stated at least twice: the majority of the Japanese people are not yet convinced of the correct choice of his daughter. A role was reportedly played by the fact that the girl was diagnosed with severe post-traumatic stress disorder, and the parents decided to give up.

Broadcast of the wedding of Japanese princess Mako and Kei Komuro in Tokyo, October 26, 2021 © Kyodo via Reuters Connect

On October 26, in the municipality of Tokyo’s Shibuya district, a marriage was registered, the princess lost her status as a member of the imperial family and turned into a simple Japanese citizen with the name Mako Komuro. In Japan, by the way, there is now a discussion about the need to change the archaic law requiring spouses to wear the same surname. However, even if such a rule did not exist, the ex-princess would still have to become Komuro, since members of the Japanese imperial family do not have their own surnames – only names and titles. Conservatives in sorrow After the wedding, the newlyweds held a meeting with the press, reading written statements. Mako was very firm and stated that she could not imagine life without her chosen one, expressed bitterness about the flow of insults and information based on lies, and stressed that she discusses and solves all problems with her husband, and he always acts taking into account her opinion. The option to leave for the United States, she said, belongs to her. The ex-princess explained that she wants a peaceful, calm life and will no longer agree to meet with the press. At the same time, the journalists were given written answers to five pre-selected questions.

Nevertheless, the final clarity with the scandals around the Komuro family has not appeared. However, Kay declares his readiness to pay the amount, because of which all the fuss flared up. Also on October 26, a demonstration of opponents of the ex-princess’s marriage took place in the center of Tokyo – a hundred or one and a half elderly angry people. They carried home-made and often quite offensive posters, which said that this marriage must be stopped, it stains the highest family. Komuro was called a rogue and other unpleasant words.

Demonstration of opponents of the marriage of the Japanese princess Mako and Kei Komuro in Tokyo, October 26, 2021 © REUTERS / Kim Kyung-Hoon