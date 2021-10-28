https://ria.ru/20211028/progress-1756605394.html

The Progress spacecraft with cargoes for the ISS was launched into orbit

The Progress spacecraft with cargoes for the ISS was put into orbit – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

The Progress spacecraft with cargoes for the ISS was launched into orbit

The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, painted by Khokhloma, successfully launched the Progress MS-18 cargo vehicle into low-earth orbit, which headed for the ISS. This follows from … RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T03: 17

2021-10-28T03: 17

2021-10-28T09: 49

baikonur (city)

space – ria science

international space station (iss)

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756618475_0:320:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_635948dcc357cd81517d621cdce01e48.jpg

MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Soyuz-2.1a launch vehicle, painted by Khokhloma, successfully launched the Progress MS-18 cargo vehicle into low-earth orbit, which headed for the ISS. This follows from the broadcast, which is conducted on the website of the state corporation Roskosmos. “There is a separation of the transport ship from the third stage of the launch vehicle,” said the announcer. The rocket was launched from the Baikonur cosmodrome. In honor of the 800th anniversary of Nizhny Novgorod, it was decorated with Khokhloma patterns, and stickers with images of yellow leaves and flowers on a black background appeared on the side blocks of the first stage and third stage of the rocket. In addition, a sticker with a festive signature was placed on the second stage, marking the 18th Russian space launch in 2021, and after entering low-earth orbit, the spacecraft will uncover solar panels and begin a two-day autonomous flight to the ISS. Docking to the Zvezda module of the ISS domestic segment is scheduled for October 30 at 04:34 Moscow time. The Progress spacecraft are used to deliver cargo for the crew, fuel, oxygen, air and drinking water. Since 1978, 170 launches of such vessels in various modifications have been carried out. Three of them did not make it to the ISS due to the accidents of launch vehicles in 2011, 2015 and 2016. Food, drawings and oxygen generator According to the Roskosmos website, the truck will deliver one and a half tons of equipment and materials to the station, including tools for work in outer space, clothes, food rations, packing for the experiments “Matryoshka-R”, “Biomag-M”, “Aseptic”, “Structure” and “Photobioreactor”. In addition, he will bring 560 kg of fuel for refueling the ISS, 420 liters of drinking water and 43 kg of compressed air. ketchup – “Lecho” and “Shashlychny”. According to him, in addition to regular food rations, crew members will receive a total of nine containers with individual orders. These are canned fish with beluga, herring, salmon, pike perch, pike, carp, yoghurts and canned salads – vitamin, vegetable hodgepodge, gourmet cucumbers, sweet peppers, broccoli, tomatoes, beans in tomato sauce. The truck will bring the astronauts’ drawings from children and families, the flight group’s psychological support service told RIA Novosti earlier. The spacecraft also sent 300 kilograms of equipment to equip the new Nauka module, which arrived at the ISS in July. Among them are the second Russian system for obtaining oxygen “Electron-VM” and the on-board workshop. Two such installations are currently operating at the station – the Russian “Electron-VM” in the Zvezda module and the American OGS in the Tranquility module.

https://ria.ru/20211028/soyuz-1756604921.html

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211027/turisty-1756540087.html

https://ria.ru/20211027/prichal-1756454748.html

baikonur (city)

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/0a/1c/1756618475_222 0:2953:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_04094c8ac5e074f9aced1ae86ce48818.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

baikonur (city), space – ria science, international space station (iss)