The Prosecutor General’s Office approved the charges against Sergei Furgal :: Politics :: RBC

The Prosecutor General’s Office approved the indictment in the criminal case of the ex-governor of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal, who is accused of organizing the murders, the document was sent to court. This was reported in the department’s Telegram channel.

“Today, the judicial prosecutor’s office of the Russian Federation approved the indictment in a criminal case against the former governor of the Khabarovsk Territory, Sergei Furgal, <...> as well as three of his accomplices,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The criminal case against Furgal and other defendants was sent to the Supreme Court, which will consider the issue of changing the territorial jurisdiction, the department specified.

The Investigative Committee completed its investigation of the case against the ex-governor on October 22. According to the IC, Furgal organized a criminal group, whose members in 2004-2005 killed businessman Yevgeny Zorya and ex-business partner of the former head of the region, Oleg Bulatov. In addition, they attempted the murder of businessman Alexander Smolsky. Investigators called the motive for each of the crimes “the promotion of the commercial interests of Furgal and his accomplices.”