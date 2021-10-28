https://ria.ru/20211027/obvinenie-1756517771.html

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the charges against Furgal

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the charge against Furgal – Russia news agency, 10/27/2021

The Prosecutor General’s Office confirmed the charges against Furgal

The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation approved the indictment against the ex-head of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal and his accomplices, but where exactly the process will take place until … RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021

MOSCOW, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The Prosecutor General’s Office of the Russian Federation approved the indictment against the ex-head of the Khabarovsk Territory Sergei Furgal and his accomplices, but it is not yet clear where the process will take place, the agency said on Wednesday. Furgal, accused of committing crimes under paragraphs “a, g, h, k”, part 2 of article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (murder), part 3 of article 30, paragraphs “a, f, g, h” h . 2 article 105 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (attempted murder), part 3 of article 222 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (illegal acquisition, transfer, sale, storage, transportation, transfer or carrying of weapons, main parts of firearms, ammunition), as well as three accomplices, “the message says. The criminal case was sent to the Supreme Court of the Russian Federation” to consider the issue of changing the territorial jurisdiction. ” It included Andrey Karepov and Mikhail Timofeev, who had authority in the criminal circles of the Khabarovsk Territory, who, in turn, attracted Marat Kadyrov and Andrey Paley to participate in the crimes for money. Thus, in July 2004, the investigation believes that Kadyrov, being in in the village of Progress, Amur Region, threw two grenades at an entrepreneur who was receiving scrap metal. The death of the victim did not occur “due to circumstances beyond the control of the accomplices” (what exactly is meant in the release is not disclosed). Timofeev was ordered to kill another businessman. In October of the same year in Khabarovsk, Paley shot and killed a businessman. In January 2005, in Khabarovsk, Paley shot a man who was part of Furgal’s entourage and was aware of his involvement in the murder of a businessman in order to cover up this crime. with him, the pre-trial cooperation agreement was separated into a separate proceeding. Timofeev disappeared from the investigation and was put on the wanted list, the investigation of the case against him and other persons continues.

