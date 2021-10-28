The prosecutor’s office asked a blogger from Tajikistan for a real time for a photo against the background of the St. Basil’s Cathedral

The prosecutor’s office asked to sentence a blogger from Tajikistan to a real term for a photo against the background of St. Basil’s Cathedral. The same punishment, according to the representatives of the state prosecution, deserves the girlfriend of the defendant.

Young people are accused of offending the feelings of believers. The punishment under this article is a fine or imprisonment for up to one year. According to the prosecutor, Ruslan Bobiev and his girlfriend Anastasia Chistova can only improve in the colony. The proposed term is 10 months behind bars.

Bobieva and Chistova are being tried for a photo session that young people staged against the backdrop of St. Basil’s Cathedral. The defendants faked sexual intercourse, and later posted a provocative picture on social networks. At first, the police became interested in the action. The couple was arrested for 10 days and fined 5,000 rubles for disobeying the legal demand of an Interior Ministry officer.

Later, the materials were transferred to the Investigative Committee. The documents indicated that the performance in the center of Moscow was of a public, demonstrative nature, the actions of young people expressed clear disrespect for society and contained signs of insulting the feelings of believers. The defendants also recorded video messages of apology.

The verdict will be announced on Friday.