The relationship with the Sitting Bull was determined by DNA. Scientists have confirmed the descendant of the legendary leader of the Indians

British scientists have used new DNA technology to establish the relationship of a South Dakota resident with Sitting Bull, the legendary leader of the North American Hunkpapa Sioux tribe. After examining a fragment of the leader’s hair, which was once kept in Washington, experts came to the conclusion that 73-year-old Ernie Lapointe is his direct great-grandson.

Lapointe says that many have questioned its origin, so the results of the analysis are extremely important to him. “This DNA study helped establish that I am a direct descendant of my great-grandfather,” the American, who also has three sisters, told Reuters. , of course, like a nail in the place where you sit. They will probably doubt the results of this study, too. “

Autosomal DNA analysis technology was used to study the hair of the Sitting Bull. It differs from the more traditional genetic test, in which DNA is identified on the Y chromosome, which is passed down the male line, or in mitochondria, a cell component that the mother passes on to her children.

It took a group of scientists from Cambridge University, headed by Professor Eske Wheelerslev, to develop the method, as long as 14 years.

The fact is that Sitting Bull’s hair was stored at the Smithsonian Institution in Washington, and in 2007 it was transferred to Lapointe. Willerslev found out about this and suggested that the leader’s descendant give him a piece of hair for DNA analysis.

The scientist told Agence France-Presse that, at Lapointe’s insistence, a special ceremony was held with the participation of a shaman and drummers, at which the Sitting Bull spirit was asked for permission to conduct research. Unfortunately for the scientists, the spirit ordered to burn most of the hair, and only a small fragment of it, about four centimeters long, was sent for analysis.

At the time, Willerslev thought it would ruin all his plans, but as a result, the lack of genetic material forced him to come up with a new way to identify DNA. Now scientists hope that the same technology can be used to identify relatives of other historical figures who died very many years ago.

“Lapointe asked me to extract from [волос] DNA and compare with its DNA to establish kinship – quoted by the Guardian Wheelerslev. “But I got a very small piece of hair, and it had a very limited amount of DNA. It took us a long time to develop a method that can be used to compare very small amounts of ancient DNA with the genes of living people. “

“The methods have existed before, but they required a significant amount of DNA – or they only allowed looking at direct grandchildren,” Wheelerslev explains. “Our new method allows us to establish a longer family relationship using tiny amounts of DNA.”

Sitting Bull, whose real name was Tatanka Iyotake, led the 1,500 Native Americans who defeated units of US Volunteer General George Armstrong Custer in 1876 at the famous Battle of Little Bighorn (present-day Montana).