The relationship with the Sitting Bull was determined by DNA. Scientists have confirmed the descendant of the legendary leader of the Indians

Cornelius Chandler
Sitting Bull

Sitting Bull led 1,500 Native Americans in the famous Battle of Little Bighorn

British scientists have used new DNA technology to establish the relationship of a South Dakota resident with Sitting Bull, the legendary leader of the North American Hunkpapa Sioux tribe. After examining a fragment of the leader’s hair, which was once kept in Washington, experts came to the conclusion that 73-year-old Ernie Lapointe is his direct great-grandson.

Lapointe says that many have questioned its origin, so the results of the analysis are extremely important to him. “This DNA study helped establish that I am a direct descendant of my great-grandfather,” the American, who also has three sisters, told Reuters. , of course, like a nail in the place where you sit. They will probably doubt the results of this study, too. “

Autosomal DNA analysis technology was used to study the hair of the Sitting Bull. It differs from the more traditional genetic test, in which DNA is identified on the Y chromosome, which is passed down the male line, or in mitochondria, a cell component that the mother passes on to her children.

It took a group of scientists from Cambridge University, headed by Professor Eske Wheelerslev, to develop the method, as long as 14 years.

