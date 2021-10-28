The Russian Foreign Ministry commented on negotiations with Moldova on gas supplies

The Russian side does not intend to conduct negotiations on gas supplies to Moldova “to the detriment” of this country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Pankin told RIA Novosti.

“Negotiations are underway, they will either end with agreements, and then they will be implemented, or they will not end with agreements, and then there can be any scenarios, but no one is going to do this to the detriment of Moldova,” the deputy minister said.

On October 27, Gazprom head Alexei Miller and Moldovan Deputy Prime Minister Andrei Spinu, as well as Moldovagaz board chairman Vadim Cheban held negotiations on the terms of a new contract for the supply of Russian gas to the republic.

Earlier Spinu said that negotiations on gas “are going difficult”, but Chisinau wants to sign a long-term contract.

He also advocated an independent audit to analyze debt obligations to Gazprom.

Leading analyst of the National Energy Security Fund Igor Yushkov, in an interview with RT, commented on the message that Gazprom may stop gas supplies to Moldova from December 1.