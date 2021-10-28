https://ria.ru/20211028/pobeg-1756656844.html
The source told the details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital
A source told the details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
The source told the details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital
Alleged member of Shamil Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan, did so during a walk, RIA Novosti reported … RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021
2021-10-28T12: 55
2021-10-28T12: 55
2021-10-28T13: 17
incidents
astrakhan
Shamil Basayev
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150141/01/1501410141_0:95:1887:1156_1920x0_80_0_0_3e5606d3661d2668777ba023d7c8c04f.jpg
ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 28 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Alleged member of Shamil Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan, did so during a walk, a source in the region’s law enforcement told RIA Novosti, adding that the whereabouts of the convict have not yet been established. The incident was reported by police on Tuesday evening. Alkhanov was put on the federal wanted list. The agency’s source clarified that law enforcement agencies established the involvement of the escaped, who had already served ten years for banditry, in the attack by Shamil Basayev’s gang on the Pskov paratroopers. Alkhanov was detained in the Stavropol Territory in June, and was brought to Astrakhan for a psychiatric examination.
https://ria.ru/20211013/psikhbolnitsa-1754401768.html
astrakhan
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150141/01/1501410141_109 0:1776:1250_1920x0_80_0_0_eac86267e983c38d8568067b4669f490.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
incidents, astrakhan, shamil basayev
The source told the details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital