The source told the details of the escape of a member of Basayev’s gang from a mental hospital

https://ria.ru/20211028/pobeg-1756656844.html

2021-10-28T12: 55

2021-10-28T12: 55

2021-10-28T13: 17

ROSTOV-ON-DON, October 28 – RIA Novosti, Yulia Nasulina. Alleged member of Shamil Basayev’s gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who escaped from a psychiatric hospital in Astrakhan, did so during a walk, a source in the region’s law enforcement told RIA Novosti, adding that the whereabouts of the convict have not yet been established. The incident was reported by police on Tuesday evening. Alkhanov was put on the federal wanted list. The agency’s source clarified that law enforcement agencies established the involvement of the escaped, who had already served ten years for banditry, in the attack by Shamil Basayev’s gang on the Pskov paratroopers. Alkhanov was detained in the Stavropol Territory in June, and was brought to Astrakhan for a psychiatric examination.

