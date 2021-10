https://ria.ru/20211029/polety-1756778285.html

The State Department urged to urgently achieve additional rights to fly over Russia

The State Department urged to urgently achieve additional rights to fly over Russia

MOSCOW, October 29 – RIA Novosti. Major US air carriers have called on the Department of State for “immediate action” to secure additional rights to fly in Russian airspace, the industry association said in a letter. Airlines for America grouping passenger and cargo carriers – American Airlines, Delta Airlines, FedEx Corp, United Parcel Service and others, – in a letter dated October 14, asked Secretary of State Anthony Blinken to intervene directly, warning that without such rights, American air carriers will be forced to use alternative inefficient routes, which will lead to wasted time, unnecessary technical stops and excess CO2 emissions …

