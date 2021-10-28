The State Duma observes budgetary discipline – Newspaper Kommersant No. 198 (7160) of 10/29/2021

The State Duma on Thursday approved in the first reading the bill on the federal budget for 2022 and the planning period of 2023-2024. 338 out of 450 deputies supported the adoption of the main financial document, 82 were against, one abstained. The budget was supported by 299 United Russia, 23 representatives of the Liberal Democratic Party, 15 members of the New People faction and a deputy from A Just Russia – For the Truth (SRZP) Anatoly Aksakov. The rest of the Social Revolutionaries, like the Communists, voted against, and their position was unexpectedly shared by United Russia Russia’s Yevgeny Marchenko.

Beginning the consideration of the budget, State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin especially greeted Finance Minister Anton Siluanov, who “during all the previous days and, one might say, weeks, practically moved to the State Duma himself.” Mr. Siluanov, in turn, recalled that the main priority of the budgetary policy is to contribute to the achievement of national goals: “For this purpose, financial resources have been concentrated on priority activities and programs”.

The head of the Accounts Chamber, Alexei Kudrin, noted that the new federal budget is based on post-crisis mechanisms of work: “This is a post-pandemic budget. Although the pandemic is not over yet, all budgetary mechanisms are entering permanent post-crisis work, that is, we are moving from anti-crisis programs to stable development. At the same time, we all already understand that the component associated with combating the pandemic and supporting healthcare is becoming a permanent norm in our budgetary system. ” Andrey Makarov, Chairman of the State Duma Committee on Budget and Taxes, also confirmed that spending on health care, education and social support is growing in the draft budget for 2022–2024.

After a series of questions and answers, representatives of the factions spoke about their attitude to the budget. As it turned out, not everyone agreed with the opinion of the Minister of Finance about the compliance of this document with the main national goals.

As expected, the leader refused to support the main financial document Communist Party Gennady Zyuganov: “The budget is formed according to the old templates, trampled on the same dirty, thieving track, which was trodden by the Gaidars and Chubais, there is nothing fundamentally new in it.” At the same time, the communist promised to “push through his budget,” prepared by the deputies of his faction.

Leader Liberal Democratic Party Vladimir Zhirinovsky, on the contrary, not only supported the budget, but also proposed to expel from the Duma all those who vote against this document. “Either you vote for the budget, or you leave the Duma building. Do you understand? You receive a salary from the budget. You have apartments from the budget, a summer residence from the budget. And for the maintenance of your parties you will receive one and a half billion, Gennady Andreevich (Zyuganov.- “B”), – Mr. Zhirinovsky was indignant. – Give up, the budget does not suit you – give up all the money! And you, “Fair Russia”, will give up everything, because you receive everything from the state, but are trying to stir up the state. They don’t need a budget – then get the hell out of here! I propose to recognize that the parliamentary parties – the Communist Party of the Russian Federation, A Just Russia and New People – have lost their status! “

“Vladimir Volfovich, perhaps they will vote differently after your speech,” Viacheslav Volodin peacefully suggested.

Speaker from the faction SRHR Valery Gartung did not live up to the speaker’s hopes, although he explained that the Socialist-Revolutionaries are not against the budget, but simply “for a different budget.” In his opinion, the current version does not help to reduce poverty, does not solve the problem of citizens’ debt load. “When we are shown on the slides here figures that it turns out that our poverty is falling – yes, but if we consider those who can live on 13,617 rubles as poor. (living wage.- “B”). Well, I don’t know about you, but, for example, people at meetings tell me that it’s impossible to live on this money, ”said Mr. Gartung. And he added that he did not consider it possible to vote for the budget, which was built on the basis of such a living wage.

And here is the leader of the faction “New people” Aleksey Nechaev proved with his speech that the LDPR leader was in a hurry to include this party in the list of “troublemakers”. Mr Nechaev called the budget “optimistic” as it is based on a forecast of economic growth of 4% in 2022 and 3% in subsequent years, and criticized faction speakers for referring to the government “as students who do not understand something, there some lessons have not been learned. ” In general, the “New People” supported the budget, promising to make amendments for the second reading.

Finally speaking from “United Russia” Andrei Isaev said that the faction’s meeting had made a decision to unanimously support the budget, although “there are serious remarks about it” and the United Russia party “has already started working with the government”. True, the announced unity was spoiled by the deputy Yevgeny Marchenko, who unexpectedly voted against. In a conversation with Kommersant, he admitted that his vote was not a mistake, but refused to explain his position.

According to a Kommersant source in United Russia, Mr. Marchenko’s demarche was due to the fact that he was allegedly not allowed to ask a question at a meeting of the faction with the finance minister.

Another source of Kommersant, close to the leadership of the faction, did not confirm this version, but did not deny it either. He made it clear that such behavior of the deputy caused dissatisfaction in the faction, but he found it difficult to say whether he was threatened with any consequences.

Ksenia Veretennikova, Maria Makutina, Andrey Vinokurov