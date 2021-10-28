The teacher was sent to prison for sex with a 14-year-old schoolboy

In Great Britain, a teacher was imprisoned for five years and four months for having sex with a 14-year-old schoolboy. This is reported by the newspaper The Sun.

According to preliminary data, 25-year-old Fatina Hossein has been dating a 14-year-old teenager for several months. After the young man wanted to end their relationship, the teacher told him that she was pregnant.

Then the boy told his parents about the intimate relationship. Law enforcement officers intervened in the case and opened a criminal case, Hossein offered her young lover money so that he would not testify, but in the end the teacher was detained by the police.

During the investigation, it turned out that the teacher does not repent at all and calls the students sexually anxious. After her arrest, she was released on bail, then she launched a company on social networks, in which she urged to persecute the object of her love and his friend, who also testified against her.

As a result, Fatina Hossein was sentenced to five years behind bars and a number of other restrictions: she is prohibited “for an indefinite period” from any contact with the students who participated in the process, and she cannot visit several districts of the city of Horsham.