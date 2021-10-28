The transition of Ethereum to the PoS model will take place until mid-2022 – perhaps then the prices for video cards will return to normal

As it turned out, it will take some more time before the miners of Ethereum and cryptocurrencies based on the same blockchain stop buying video cards. However, it seems that a start has been made. The shift will occur after an event called The Merge occurs on the Ethereum network, that is, the transition to the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model. And now its tentative dates have been set.

The transition of the Ethereum network from the Proof-of-Work model to the less resource-intensive Proof-of-Stake has been expected for quite some time. To put it simply, in PoW, new tokens are mined through computations, while in PoS, a reward is assumed for storing coins. When this was first announced, it was anticipated that the process would take several months. However, this did not happen, and gaming video cards are still in high demand among miners. The current model assumes that without working video cards and computing accelerators in the blockchain network, it is impossible to conduct transactions or create new assets. The new Proof-of-Stake model, according to which transactions are distributed to randomly selected groups of computers, will significantly reduce the need for computational load and increase the speed of transactions. The final transition to this model is designated The Merge, which means “merge.”

In practice, this means that the Ethereum Mainnet system will merge with the new Beacon Chain. There are not many cryptocurrencies now that use the Proof-of-Stake model. In particular, these are Cardano, Tezos and Algorand. On the Ethereum network, this event, according to official data, will take place until mid-2022. After that, the energy efficiency of Ethereum will increase 7000 times, and mining on gaming video cards will be simply unprofitable. Until that moment, you will have to put up with a shortage of graphics processors, as well as the fact that the cost of video cards on the market will remain significantly overpriced.