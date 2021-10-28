https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756602873.html
Ukraine fell on Germany
Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany Andriy Melnyk expressed dissatisfaction with Germany’s reaction to the combat use of an attack drone by the Ukrainian military in Donbass. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. Ambassador of Ukraine to Germany Andriy Melnyk expressed dissatisfaction with Germany’s reaction to the combat use of an attack drone by the Ukrainian military in Donbas. only OSCE observers can apply under the Minsk agreements. expressions of concern “Berlin should” redouble its mediation efforts “to organize a meeting in the” Normandy “format and” put Moscow in its place. ” enemy weapon. Military aircraft and UAV flights along the entire contact line are prohibited by the Minsk agreements. In April 2014, the Ukrainian authorities launched a military operation against the self-proclaimed LPR and DPR, which declared independence after the coup d’etat in Ukraine in February 2014. According to the latest UN data, about 13 thousand people became victims of the conflict. The issue of resolving the situation in Donbass is being discussed, including during the meetings of the Minsk Contact Group, which since September 2014 has already adopted three documents regulating steps to de-escalate the conflict. However, even after the armistice agreements between the parties to the conflict, shootings continue.
