UN experts accused Russian instructors from PMC “Wagner” of brutally persecuting and intimidating civilians in the Central African Republic and called on the country’s authorities to end relations with the mercenaries. This is stated in a statement by experts. They also said that they received reports of the rape of men, women and girls by PMC mercenaries.

Journalists, humanitarian workers, minorities and peacekeepers are also targeted, they said.

Human rights activists noted that Russian instructors are involved in arrests and detentions in close cooperation with the national army and police of the CAR. Because many victims are afraid to complain, “many crimes are committed in an atmosphere of complete impunity.”

UN experts noted that arbitrary detentions, torture and extrajudicial executions continue in the republic, in which, among other things, PMC “Wagner” is involved. Human rights defenders also received reports that PMC fighters raped and sexually abused women, men and girls.

The experts called on the CAR authorities to end relations with private military and security personnel, “especially with the Wagner group,” and to prosecute those responsible for human rights violations and compensate the victims.

In early October, the Minister of Justice of the CAR, Arno Jubaye-Abazene, admitted that government troops and Russian “military advisers” violated human rights in the republic, but placed most of the responsibility on mercenaries.

The Russian Foreign Ministry said that “if the insinuations about their [российских инструкторах] the atrocities had any real grounds, and the local population actively protested, the CAR leadership would hardly have insisted on the further presence of specialists from Russia. “

CAR Prime Minister Anri-Marie Dondra said that the country’s authorities have a “very clear bilateral cooperation agreement” with Russia, but there are no contracts with private companies.