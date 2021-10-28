https://ria.ru/20211027/f-35-1756594962.html

The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program

The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program – Russia news today

The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program

The United States and Turkey held consultations on a program to create an F-35 aircraft, from which Turkey was expelled for the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Pentagon said. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021

2021-10-27T23: 13

2021-10-27T23: 13

2021-10-27T23: 13

in the world

Ankara

USA

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey

f-35

U.S. Department of Defense

s-400 “triumph”

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1e/1577981517_0-0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_92330f9572596a1fd6c2f05d473fddb0.jpg

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States and Turkey held consultations on a program to create an F-35 aircraft, from which Turkey was excluded for the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Pentagon said. “The meeting demonstrates that the US authorities intend to respectfully complete the issues of Turkey’s previous participation in the F-35 program. The discussions were productive and the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington,” the Pentagon said. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara intends to receive from the United States $ 1.4 billion paid for future F-35 deliveries, which now will not take place.

https://ria.ru/20211021/turtsiya-1755583838.html

Ankara

USA

Turkey

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1e/1577981517_644-0:2927:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_28473f4b996e0bf4566d6921e127754c.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ankara, usa, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, f-35, us department of defense, s-400 “triumph”