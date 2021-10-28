https://ria.ru/20211027/f-35-1756594962.html
The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program
The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program – Russia news today
The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program
The United States and Turkey held consultations on a program to create an F-35 aircraft, from which Turkey was expelled for the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Pentagon said. RIA Novosti, 27.10.2021
2021-10-27T23: 13
2021-10-27T23: 13
2021-10-27T23: 13
in the world
Ankara
USA
Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Turkey
f-35
U.S. Department of Defense
s-400 “triumph”
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1e/1577981517_0-0:3000:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_92330f9572596a1fd6c2f05d473fddb0.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States and Turkey held consultations on a program to create an F-35 aircraft, from which Turkey was excluded for the purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, the Pentagon said. “The meeting demonstrates that the US authorities intend to respectfully complete the issues of Turkey’s previous participation in the F-35 program. The discussions were productive and the delegations plan to meet again in the coming months in Washington,” the Pentagon said. Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that Ankara intends to receive from the United States $ 1.4 billion paid for future F-35 deliveries, which now will not take place.
https://ria.ru/20211021/turtsiya-1755583838.html
Ankara
USA
Turkey
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e4/09/1e/1577981517_644-0:2927:1712_1920x0_80_0_0_28473f4b996e0bf4566d6921e127754c.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, ankara, usa, recep tayyip erdogan, turkey, f-35, us department of defense, s-400 “triumph”
The United States and Turkey held consultations on the F-35 program