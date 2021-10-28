The virus is strictly on schedule – Newspaper Kommersant No. 197 (7159) dated 10/28/2021

According to Kommersant’s information, the Federal Air Transport Agency recommended airlines not to launch new domestic flights during the non-working week of November in accordance with the decision of the headquarters. The aviation industry considers these recommendations belated: Russians’ interest in travel has grown sharply immediately after the official announcement of the “long weekend”. As a result, there are almost no direct tickets to tourist destinations.

As it became known to Kommersant, the Federal Air Transport Agency recommended airlines to refrain from increasing traffic from October 30 to November 7, which were declared non-working days.

In a telegram from the head of the department, Alexander Neradko, dated October 22, carriers were asked not to increase the number of flights and seats during this period, fixing them at the level of October 19 “in accordance with the decision of the operational headquarters in order to avoid further deterioration of the epidemiological situation.”

The restriction applies only to domestic flights. Five airlines confirmed the receipt of the telegram to Kommersant. As a source of Kommersant in the Federal Air Transport Agency clarified, the decision was made at a meeting of the headquarters for coronavirus last week. The service and the headquarters refused to give official comments.

As interlocutors in the industry note, rush ticket purchases began even before the official announcement of non-working days, at the moment when Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova came up with a proposal to introduce them. Domestic flights account for the lion’s share of the tickets booked from October 19 to October 27 with a departure from October 30 to November 7, says Elena Shelekhova, a spokesman for OneTwoTrip. The top 5 destinations include Moscow (30.6%), St. Petersburg (8.5%), Sochi (6.9%), Krasnodar (4.5%) and Makhachkala (4.1%). Among foreign countries, the most popular among Russians are Armenia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan. A fundamental jump in prices, according to the service, did not happen.

Major carriers noticed a surge in demand even earlier. According to a Kommersant source in the industry, Aeroflot exhibited additional containers in mid-October. In particular, until October 19, tickets to Turkey, Egypt, Dubai, including business class, were almost sold out. Now the seat load on flights exceeds 95% in almost all resort destinations. A source in the Aeroflot group clarified that, if desired, the carrier is able to increase its carrying capacity, but “an airline with state participation cannot afford such political and image risks.” The carrier’s official representative, Mikhail Demin, said that the November holidays accounted for the traditional growth in demand, but there was no increase in supply on domestic lines. “The planning of capacities on international lines is also carried out in accordance with the decisions of the headquarters and the Federal Air Transport Agency,” he added.

Have S7 Airlines demand peaked during the traditional September sale. Turkey, Egypt and Bulgaria were the most popular international destinations. Antalya and Larnaca became the leading international destinations for Ural Airlines, where the surge was associated with the start of school holidays.

Almost all scheduled flights Red wings the resorts on non-working days will be almost 100% full, the company told Kommersant. “Red Wings did not plan to add new flights for these days at the last moment: the Turkish charter program has long been formed, the Egyptian one will start on November 9,” ​​the carrier’s representative said. The company considers it inexpedient to add new regular flights after October 19: “There is a risk of not being able to sell these containers in two or three weeks.” “Pobeda”, according to a Kommersant source, would not have had time to “reverse” the schedule. In “Russia” the aircraft fleet would allow to quickly increase the passenger traffic due to larger planes, but Kommersant was told that they had no such plans.

Vice-President of the Russian Union of Travel Industry Dmitry Gorin states that additional non-working days have led to an increase in the load of regular domestic flights on popular destinations by 10-15 percentage points, up to 70-80%.

This led to an increase in prices: for example, the cost of a flight to Sochi increased from 6 thousand to 8-12 thousand rubles. At the same time, according to Mr. Gorin, tour operators record the cancellation of part of the bookings against the background of the restrictions imposed. There was no point in setting up additional flights in such conditions, the expert is sure. Igor Blinov, a representative of the National Network of Travel Agencies, did not notice a surge of interest in domestic destinations.

Dmitry Gorin recalls that while on the mass tourism market there are only two unlimited (by the number of frequencies) tourist destinations – Turkey and the Dominican Republic, and charter programs to Egypt and the UAE will resume after the holidays from November 9. The number of search requests for tours abroad has grown by 30-35%, but real sales have increased significantly less – by 15-18%, says Igor Blinov. The average cost of tours showed a similar growth. Mr. Blinov draws attention to the fact that there were no prerequisites for a real jump in demand: in the off-season, activity traditionally falls, and tourists start saving money for New Year’s holidays.

Aigul Abdullina, Alexandra Mertsalova