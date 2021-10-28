https://ria.ru/20211028/koronavirus-1756765875.html
There is no effective drug for the treatment of coronavirus, Protsenko said
There is no targeted antiviral drug that suppresses the spread of COVID-19, said Denis Protsenko, the head physician of hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka. RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021
MOSCOW, October 28 – RIA Novosti. There is no targeted antiviral drug that suppresses the spread of COVID-19, said Denis Protsenko, the head physician of hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka. “Unfortunately, we must admit that there is no targeted antiviral treatment, an effective drug that would suppress the spread of the virus. this, unfortunately, is not a cure for the virus. It is a cure for the complications it causes, “Protsenko said in an interview with Naila Asker-zade on the Russia 1 TV channel.
