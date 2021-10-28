There is nothing to hide: Halle Berry shared a new picture with her boyfriend

Halle Berry and Van Hunt

For almost a year now, the famous Hollywood actress Halle Berry has been dating singer Van Hunt. For a long time, the star kept her romance secret and did not talk about her boyfriend. But now she not only does not hide her lover from strangers, but also willingly shows him in social networks.

Berry, 54, posted a new shot of Hunt yesterday. On it, a star, dressed in a swimsuit and a cropped top, kisses her lover.



Halle Berry and Van Hunt We do what is called do whatever you want

– wrote Berry emotionally.

The star obviously turned to haters, which, like all celebrities, she also has.

In the comments, they sometimes try to hurt her, and she admitted that such negative words from netizens can affect her state of mind. However, she noted that one of the positive aspects of having a blog for her is the ability to show fans her own self.

For a long time, I felt that my story was simply not true – it was edited by strangers, and I could not control it. Now I can control it and show myself from different sides. I love it,

– she shared.

Little is known about the personal life of Berry’s 51-year-old chosen one. He has an adult son, Drake, from a previous relationship, who, like his father, is passionate about music.

Near Berry, Hunt, according to the source, was at a very opportune moment and helped her cope with personal worries.

Wang taught her to love again, including to love herself. He is a wonderful and caring person. Crazy chemistry between them

– the insider shared.

Halle Berry has been married three times. She has a 13-year-old daughter Nala from a fashion model Gabriel Aubrey and a seven-year-old son Maceo from actor Olivier Martinez.