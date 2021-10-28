There is such a profession – to protect smartphones – Newspaper Kommersant № 197 (7159) dated 10/28/2021

The smartphone, produced by Rostec structures, went on sale at M.Video-Eldorado retail, it costs 18.9 thousand rubles. As conceived by the developers, the device should protect the user from data collection due to the ability to disable the camera and microphone. The gadget, according to Kommersant’s information, is also planned to be supplied to the Ministry of Defense. The phone is designed for a Russian processor and operating system, but so far they are foreign. So the device cannot be considered secure, experts say, and similar Chinese smartphones are half the price.

A representative of M.Video-Eldorado told Kommersant that a domestic smartphone AYYA T1, developed by the Smartecosystem company (part of the Scientific Research Institute “Scale” of the State Corporation “Rostec”), appeared on sale on the network. The device “is designed for confidential communication and excludes the collection of personal data”, which is why the creators call it “trustfon”. To protect against leaks, the gadget has a camera and microphone lock. Its retail price will be 18.9 thousand rubles. The developers note that the smartphone is intended both for the corporate sector and for ordinary users. According to M.Video, 21.5 million smartphones worth RUB 500 billion were sold in Russia in nine months.

The Smart Ecosystem clarified that the smartphone runs on the processor of the Taiwanese MediaTek Helio P70 (produced at the Taiwanese TSMC factory), but in the future, domestic components will be supplied there. A similar situation with the operating system: the smartphone runs on Android 11, but later, according to the developers, will be transferred to the Russian system.

Now the only domestic software in the phone is software that must be preinstalled by law.

Russian processors for mobile devices and tablets already exist. The main contender for the localization of AYYA T1 is the Elvis SPC with the Skif processors (running on the ARM architecture). As Kommersant was told in the company, a batch of processors is already available and work is underway to translate the gadget. But replacing a foreign processor with some interfaces with a Russian one with completely different ones is a completely non-trivial task, says Vitaly Bogdanov, director of business development at Baikal Electronics: “In essence, this means completely redesigning the device. History is not for one year. “

Until now, attempts to create domestic smartphones have not been successful. The project of a secure smartphone for the public sector “Taigafon” was developed by Natalya Kasperskaya’s Infowatch group, but it was curtailed in December 2019. The company recorded a loss of 40 million rubles. At the same time, in December 2019, it became known that Kaspersky Lab began testing the applicability of KasperskyOS in smartphones. But the device was not announced. Rostec has also already participated in the smartphone project: in 2013–2017, it owned a blocking stake in Yota Devices, which developed YotaPhone. In June 2018, Rostec sold the stake to a consortium led by China’s Trinity World Management.

The conclusion of AYYA T1 to the retail market is an attempt to study the demand and test for possible problems before offering the device to the corporate segment and government customers, says a Kommersant source in one of the electronics retail chains.

In his opinion, the device also cannot be considered secure: “Disabling the cameras mechanically is not a reliable way.” It would be more logical, in his opinion, to produce smartphones for specific requirements, for example, without a camera at all. Also, the smartphone should be protected from dust and moisture and work on an OS with cryptography, for example, on the domestic “Aurora”, the source said.

That being said, the smartphone looks expensive for its characteristics. The cost of similar devices on the market does not exceed 8-9 thousand rubles, emphasizes Mobile Research Group analyst Eldar Murtazin. According to him, the margin is a payment for a small volume of production. But even a small batch, in his opinion, will not be bought up: “Sales will be at best tens of pieces by the end of the year.” A Kommersant source in one of the domestic microelectronics developers specifies that AYYA T1 smartphones are planned to be supplied to the public sector. This year, the research institute “Masshtab” managed to agree with the Ministry of Defense for the supply of 500 AYYA T1 so far, according to a Kommersant source familiar with the course of the tender. The research institute did not comment on this information. According to Kommersant’s interlocutor, deliveries may rise to 500 thousand units.

