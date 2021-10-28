There was a conspiracy version of the suicide of the murderer of the banker Yakhontov

Experts doubt the suicide of Russian Andrei Skripkin, accused of murdering the family of banker Mikhail Yakhontov, in the pre-trial detention center in Vitebsk. Moreover, the conspiracy theorists say that it may not even be about murder, but about imitation. There are allegedly reasons to believe that the killer is alive and will become a “bargaining chip”.

“In general, the number of suicides in Belarusian pre-trial detention centers is minimal,” says member of the HRC Andrei Babushkin. – I remember there was a year when not a single suicide was registered. There, any such incident is regarded as a serious emergency, for which everyone can be immediately dismissed – from the inspector to the manager.

In recent years, human rights defenders in Belarus have not recalled suicides in a particular pre-trial detention center in Vitebsk. They believe that it is simply impossible to commit such an act. Everything that he could potentially use for this is taken away from the prisoner, and he is monitored 24 hours a day.

– Yes, there are even plastic spoons and mugs, – says one of the activists of the human rights movement in Belarus. – No sharp and iron objects. Laces are prohibited. Sheets made from material that cannot be torn apart. How to kill something? You want it, but you can’t. The cells in the pre-trial detention center are for two or four people. By the way, they are recently renovated, so they meet all standards. They look like cells in Russian pre-trial detention centers, only in Vitebsk there are “bunks” (beds) with iron boxes below. In them, the prisoners put their things. If we talk about the order – they are so tough that our pre-trial detention centers would seem like a heavenly place. For example, you can eat only at the allotted time, it is forbidden to lie on the bed from getting up to lights out.

Needless to say, the Moscow prisoner was cherished there like the apple of his eye. He could hardly commit suicide. But his murder would be very strange. And who needs it?

– In general, this is how the events could unfold, – says our source in the special service. – Yakhontov was like the deputy chairman of Pound, whose duty is to sit. Behind him were serious people who did not even sound in the materials of the criminal case against Yakhontov. He served his sentence. And then security officials from a certain group came to him and began to ask him to give some testimony about the true “owners”. He didn’t want to go back to jail, so he could let it slip. And for this he was “executed”. Obviously, the killer could lead to the customer. In theory, it should have been eliminated. But in the Belarusian pre-trial detention center such things are simply not done at the “request from the outside”. It is possible that Skripkin’s death was imitated, and he himself was hidden. So to speak, they rendered a service to their colleagues from Russia. And maybe even now this Skripkin will be a bargaining chip between the special services of the two countries.

