Today is Julia Roberts Birthday

Julia Roberts is one of the highest paid actresses in the world. Films with her participation have brought in profits worth over two billion dollars.

Julia was born in Smyrna (Georgia, USA). In her youth, she was fond of playing the clarinet, participated in beauty contests and amateur theatrical performances. After graduating from high school, Julia entered Georgia State University and moved to New York to try her hand at film. Here she signed a contract with the Click modeling agency and enrolled in acting courses.

How did Julia Roberts become famous?

Julia’s first film success was her role in the movie Steel Magnolias, which was released in 1989. For this work, she received a Golden Globe and an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress. And after filming in the melodrama Pretty Woman, Roberts gained the status of a Hollywood star. Also successful for her were the films “Erin Brockovich”, “The Wedding of the Best Friend”, “The War of Charlie Winston”, “August: Osage County”, “Eat, Pray, Love”.

Julia Roberts’ personal life

In the 1990s, Julia Roberts was known not only for her bright roles in films, but also for her stormy personal life. Among her lovers, Kiefer Sutherland, Matthew Perry, Liam Neeson, Daniel Day-Lewis, Benjamin Brett were noticed.

In 1993, she married country singer Lyle Lovett, but the marriage did not last even two years.

Roberts’ second husband was cinematographer Daniel Moder in 2004. The couple had three children: twins – a girl Hazel Patricia and a boy Finneas Walter, as well as a son, Henry Daniel Moder.

Julia lives with her family in her penthouse in New York (Manhattan) and on a ranch in Tahoe. She also has a mansion in Malibu.

Photo: new-magazine.ru