Tom Cruise makes an emergency helicopter landing at a private home in Warwickshire

The star certainly fell from the sky, or rather, landed in the garden of Alison Webb, a resident of the British county of Warwickshire. Local authorities asked the Englishwoman to allow a private helicopter to land on the lawn of her house, as the nearest airport, Coventry, was temporarily closed. Alison agreed, but could not even imagine who would be her guest. When the helicopter landed and actor Tom Cruise stepped out of the cockpit, who is shooting nearby in the seventh part of the movie “Mission Impossible”, Alison and her whole family, to put it mildly, were surprised.

I thought it would be great for the children to see the helicopter in the garden and allowed them to land. When Tom Cruise stepped out of the helicopter, it was just wow! He walked over to the children to chat, then thanked us. The day was just incredible, somehow surreal, ”Alison admitted later in an interview with reporters. Cruz could not help but thank Alison for her hospitality and offered her children a helicopter ride. They, of course, agreed, and the famous pilot made a small circle over the lawn with the children on board. And I also took a picture with them as a keepsake.

Tom Cruise

Tom Cruise with Alison Webb and her husband

We will remind, “Mission: Impossible-7” should be released in May next year. But the shooting is plagued by setbacks and various scandals, which is why a film with a title corresponding to the situation cannot be completed for almost a year. Either the shooting is paused due to the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, then the leading actor is locked in a 14-day quarantine after arriving in the UK.

In June, COVID-19 dealt a new blow to the film: the film’s entire crew went into isolation for a period of two weeks after some of the filming participants received positive tests for coronavirus. In total, according to the tabloid, the virus was caught by 14 out of 60 people. Moreover, supposedly most of them are the closest assistants of Tom Cruise, who left for isolation on June 1. Also, the coronavirus was confirmed in four dancers who took part in the filming of a scene in a nightclub with Cruise.

Tom Cruise on the set of Mission Impossible Part 7