Tom Cruise rode other people’s children on a helicopter

American actor Tom Cruise, during the filming of the action movie “Mission: Impossible 7”, landed in a helicopter in a strange garden, and then took a ride on an aircraft to unfamiliar children, reports the portal The Mirror. The artist made one of the families in British Warwickshire happy with a visit.

Local resident Alison Webb and her heirs warned that a very important person will arrive on their site due to the temporary closure of Coventry Airport. But the name of the guest was not disclosed. When the 59-year-old showman found himself in a rotorcraft on Webb land, she was greatly surprised. As a thank you, Cruise posed with the family for a photo, and then arranged an air tour for the offspring of the hostess.

I thought it would be great for the children to see a helicopter in the garden, and I allowed them to land. When Tom Cruise stepped out of the helicopter, it was like a wow. He came up to the children to chat, then thanked us– remembered Webb.

Mission Impossible 7 is due out in May 2022. On the eve of filming the seventh part of the action saga, it was suspended due to COVID-19 – the project team went into 14-day self-isolation, as some of the specialists passed positive tests for coronavirus infection.

"Mission Impossible" is a series of films, so far consisting of six action films, filmed from 1996 to 2018. The plot is based on the adventures of agent Ethan Hunt, played by Cruz in all the films. The total budget was about $ 828 million, and fees were $ 3.5 billion.













Earlier it became known that Tom Cruise plans to fly into space to shoot a new film in the Mission: Impossible franchise. According to preliminary data, the Hollywood star is not opposed to shelling out a large sum of money for the implementation of his idea and began negotiations about this with representatives of NASA.