Tom Cruise’s daughter Suri celebrated her 15th birthday without parents

Suri Cruz celebrated its 15th anniversary. Photo: EAST NEWS

The daughter of actors Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes Suri Cruise celebrated her 15th birthday on April 18. True, her parents were not with her on her birthday: the girl preferred to spend a holiday with her peers. Together with her friends, she went to New York’s Soho district, where she strolled through the shops, ate ice cream and received a bouquet of flowers as a gift. For almost the entire walk, Tom Cruise’s daughter was chased by the paparazzi, who photographed her on the street.

Suri Cruz walked through the shops, ate ice cream and received a bouquet of flowers as a gift. Photo: EAST NEWS

It is not hard to see that Suri is becoming a copy of her star father, although she also has a lot from her mother. By the way, Katie Holmes devoted this day to home shopping – the paparazzi filmed her on the street alone, with packages in her hands. The 42-year-old actress tenderly congratulated her daughter on Instagram, sharing several archival photos in which Suri poses while still small.

– Happy birthday, my dear! I love you! I can’t believe that you are already 15 years old, – wrote Katie Holmes.

Parents were not with her on her birthday. Photo: EAST NEWS

But whether Suri congratulated her father on her birthday is unknown. The Church of Scientology, of which 58-year-old Tom Cruise is a follower, forbids him to communicate with his daughter, since she did not join their ranks. It was Tom’s fascination with Scientology that became the reason for the divorce of Holmes and Cruise. Katie did not want her husband to involve Suri in a religious movement, so she demanded to end the marriage. According to rumors, Tom does not give up hope of influencing his daughter when she becomes an adult. Moreover, he already has such experience: his older children, 28-year-old Isabella and 26-year-old Connor, whom he adopted in marriage to Nicole Kidman, have become Scientologists and get along well with their father.

Suri chose to spend the holiday with her friends. Photo: EAST NEWS

After the divorce, Katie did not advertise her personal life for a long time. They say that according to the marriage contract, for several years after breaking up with Cruz, she was not supposed to appear in public with other men. But now she no longer hides her new love. The actress is dating 33-year-old chef Emilio Vitollo. Emilio is a part of the Hollywood crowd: many stars regularly visit the restaurant owned by his father.

But Tom Cruise prefers to hide his relationship. After the divorce, the actor was credited with novels with many girls, whose candidacies were allegedly carefully selected by Scientologists. It is unknown if the star of Mission: Impossible is currently in a relationship.