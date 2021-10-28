Tom Hanks was a casual guest at a same-sex wedding

The other day in Santa Monica on the ocean shore, two American women Dicembre and Tasha Farris, in the presence of friends and family, played a wedding. As the ceremony was drawing to a close, the two were unexpectedly approached by twice Oscar winner, Forrest Gump star Tom Hanks. The 65-year-old actor, walking nearby, saw the celebration and was so moved that he decided to come up and personally congratulate the newlyweds. Later, Tasha admitted to reporters that, along with her bride, she was shocked by what was happening, and conveyed the words said by Hanks.

He said: “I saw the ceremony, and it seemed to me that this is one of the most beautiful weddings I have ever seen,” Tasha said.

Hanks wished the newlyweds happiness and admonished them to cherish love.

Our wedding was already a dream come true. It was our day – we finally got married! And next to us were everyone we love so much. And then Tom Hanks comes up! His visit became the icing on the cake for an already happiest day in our life, – the second bride of Dicembre confessed to the press.

This is not the first time Tom Hanks has been an unexpected guest at someone else’s wedding. In 2016, the actor interrupted his run in Central Park in New York to personally congratulate newlyweds Elizabeth and Ryan, whom he did not know, and to take a photo for memory. Earlier, during the filming of Forrest Gump in 1993 in South Carolina, the actor approached his fiancée Mary Dunnig Chapman on her way to church.

I saw this blue Lincoln at a traffic light right outside the church, where the guy was sitting, waving at me and pressing the signal. Then he caught up with us at the entrance to the temple, ran up to me and said: “Hi, I’m Tom Hanks, and I just wanted to wish you luck!” He hugged me and kissed me on the cheek. I was so shocked, the photographer managed to take one picture, and the rest of my wedding was in a fog, – Mary told later.

Note that Tom Hanks himself has been happily married to Rita Wilson since 1988.