Tomich, who secretly looked after his grandmother in the hospital, was asked to pick her up

A resident of Tomsk, Sergei, who dressed up as a doctor to care for a grandmother who had a coronavirus, was asked to write a waiver of medical care and take the elderly woman home. He told about this in an interview with the Dozhd TV channel (recognized as a foreign media agent).

Sergei said that the call from the Medical Unit 2 in Tomsk, where his grandmother lies, was received by his wife. “They told the family to write a waiver of medical care and take my grandmother home,” he said. At the same time, the grandmother, according to him, is still sick, she has pneumonia and a positive PCR test.

He does not know how exactly the hospital has substantiated its position.

Roszdravnadzor in the Tomsk region will check the respiratory hospital of the medical unit No. 2, where a local resident had previously sneaked under the guise of a doctor to check his grandmother. Earlier it was reported that the man made his way into the “red zone” to look after his 84-year-old grandmother. He filmed everything on camera.

The conditions in which patients live, he called appalling. The man took care of the grandmother for a total of three days. After all that he saw, the Tomsk resident flew to Moscow with the last money and tried to get an appointment with the head of the RF IC, Alexander Bastrykin, and Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov. According to TV2, the prosecutor’s office of the Tomsk region has already organized an inspection.