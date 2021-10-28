Tomsk Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation and Roszdravnadzor will check the medical unit No. 2, in which the grandson, under the guise of a doctor, was caring for his grandmother

Roszdravnadzor and the Investigative Committee will check the quality of assistance in medical unit No. 2.

Earlier, a resident of Tomsk changed into a doctor’s suit and made his way to an 84-year-old grandmother in the red zone, who ended up in a covid hospital of the medical unit # 2 with pneumonia. According to him, the grandmother is in terrible conditions: “She is not treated, diapers are not changed, she is on oxygen, and the oxygen tube is on her forehead and no one corrects her.” He recorded his actions on video.

“The territorial body of Roszdravnadzor in the Tomsk region began checking the organization of medical care for patients in the respiratory hospital of the medical unit No. 2. The reason for the organization of supervisory measures was a video circulated in the media with facts of inadequate patient care,” Roszdravnadzor said in a statement.

The Investigative Committee will also conduct a pre-investigation check on the possible inadequate provision of medical care. Investigators of the SO for the Oktyabrsky district of Tomsk, as part of the check, establish the circumstances of the incident. The audit will be made a procedural decision.

The leadership of the Medical Unit declined to comment on the incident. The Department of Healthcare, Rospotrebnadzor and the Prosecutor’s Office will also conduct their check. “A commission has been created to assess the situation, the commission includes specialists from the Health Department, specialists from Rospotrebnadzor and Roszdravnadzor. Now they are in the second medical unit, a check is being carried out. The tasks of the commission are to assess the quality of medical care for patients with coronavirus infection and to assess the access regime, which operates under the admission to the “red zone,” commented Alena Levko, Deputy Governor of the Tomsk Region for Social Policy. All the details of the story can be read here.

