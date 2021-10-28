Trading results. We continue to decline, but there are positive signs

The main thing

Moscow Exchange Index: 4189.66 p. (-0.94%)

RTS Index: 1,880.37 points (-0.58%)

Having opened down on a negative external background, we declined to the middle of the session following oil. However, then world markets accelerated their growth, and after a while oil prices began to recover, which gave us an upward impetus. Nevertheless, Russian indices suffered significant losses, being among the outsiders on Thursday.

Positive factors

• Growth of Western stock markets

• Soft monetary policy of world central banks

Negative factors

• Decline in oil prices

• Decline in global stock markets

• Risks of accelerating inflation

• Risks of tightening monetary policy of world Central Banks

• Risks of the spread of coronavirus

In details

On Thursday, we reopened down on a negative external background and continued to decline for some time following oil. The Moscow Exchange index updated a three-week low, and the RTS index – a two-week low.

Global markets were under pressure in the first half of the day, but made active corrective attempts. At first, oil prices fell rapidly, but in the morning they began to quickly regain their lost positions. However, at the beginning of our trading, oil experienced another drawdown.

The negative for risky assets continues to be the threat of a more rapid tightening of monetary policy by key central banks. However, these fears were somewhat weakened due to a significant correction of the greatly increased prices for raw materials.

In the middle of trading, we moved to a recovery on the accelerated growth of world markets. In the second half of the Russian session, oil also managed to return to the daily top, strengthening the upward dynamics in our country. The Moscow Exchange Index looked weaker due to the strengthening of the ruble.

As a result, we were among the outsiders, while the trading volume increased significantly (139.7 billion rubles). However, given the intraday dynamics, this rather indicates the activation of buyers, who are determined to buy out the current failure.

Of course, taking into account the factor of Friday, as well as the uncertainty with the Fed’s decision next week, it will be difficult for us to develop a stable upward movement, and without the support of world markets, we may continue to slide down at all. On the other hand, key factors continue to preserve the attractiveness of Russian stocks, primarily high commodity prices. Even in the event of a deeper correction, they will remain much higher than those levels that would act as a driver for the decline in our market.

Oil is trying to evolve recovery

At the beginning of the day, oil declined rapidly, but in the morning it moved to an active recovery. In the middle of the day, quotes experienced a serious drawdown, but quickly returned to daily highs. There was a pullback by our close, Brent lost 1% around $ 83.7.

In addition to the negative data released yesterday by the US Department of Energy, reflecting a more significant increase in oil reserves, pressure on oil prices is exerted by information about the possible resumption of negotiations on the Iranian nuclear deal, which may end with the lifting of sanctions from Iran, including a ban on oil exports.

Nevertheless, the oil market was able to move to upward attempts again thanks to the improvement in the situation on the stock exchanges. Additional support for all commodities was provided by the rapid decline in the dollar, which started in the second half of our trading.

Corporate sector

Leaders growth among liquid securities today again became Yandex shares (+ 5.2%), which continued to win back yesterday’s positive IFRS report for the III quarter. Against the background of the advancing dynamics of the high-tech NASDAQ, several more IT companies showed a more modest increase: OZON (+ 0.83%), HeadHunter (+ 0.73%).

Due to the rise in prices for precious metals, their producers were in demand, of which Polymetal (+ 1.73%) and Seligdar (+ 1.3%) stood out for their dynamics.

Also significantly better than the market ended today’s session: Beluga (+ 1.9%), Acron (+ 1.66%), Moscow Exchange (+ 1.53%), TCS (+ 1.24%), PhosAgro (+1.23 %).

Outsiders On Thursday, among the securities that showed significant turnover, were OGK-2, which lost 5.1%. Many other electric power companies also sagged: TGK-1 (-1.53%), Mosenergo (-1.48%), Inter RAO (-1.13%).

The decline in the price of oil and gas left under pressure from representatives of the oil and gas sector: Surgutneftegaz (-4.67%), Gazprom (-2.7%), Bashneft up (-1.47%), Lukoil (-1.23%), Tatneft up (-0.92%).

The majority of representatives of the financial sector showed negative dynamics: VTB (-2.42%), Sberbank (-2.18%), Sberbank-p (-2.14%), BSP jsc (-0.68%).

Some metallurgical companies fell in price: MMK (-2.2%), NLMK (-1.23%).

The capitalization of most retailers decreased: X5 Group (-1.84%), Fix Price (-1.3%), Lenta (-1.25%).

In addition, the following closed significantly worse than the market today: Segezha (-3.62%), En + Group (-3.36%), Mechel JSC (-3.07%), Mail.ru Group (-2.74%), Renaissance insurance (-2.62%), Aeroflot (-1.7%), Globaltrans (-1.67%), Etalon (-1.6%), Sistema (-1.53%).

BCS World of investments