Trend of the week. The attractiveness of bonds is growing

The Russian stock market has recently suspended its movement as part of the annual upward trend. The slowdown in a number of commodities, the strengthening of the ruble and the rise in interest rates forced the Moscow Exchange index to go into a phase of consolidation. While this sideways trend is in the range of 4200–4290 p., However, there are risks of a slightly deeper temporary drawdown.

If the day closes below 4200 p. Further, the targets for the index may shift to 4140 p. And, possibly, to 4080 p. However, we are not talking about breaking the long-term upward trend. Today trend supports are located only in the area of ​​3950 p. Descent to these levels is most likely possible only with a more serious correction in the oil market, and there are no signs of a trend reversal so far.

In the medium term, if the level of 4300 p. Is surpassed, then the targets may shift to the deceleration range of 4380–4420 p. It is too early to talk about higher targets. There is still room for a positive revaluation in the oil and gas sector. High energy prices, coupled with expectations of increased dividends, may not be fully taken into account in the quotes of companies such as Rosneft, Lukoil, Tatneft, and even Gazprom, which has grown strongly this year.

Recently, no clear leader has emerged among individual sectors, where capital is actively flowing. Since the beginning of the year, the best performance in the financial sectoral index (+ 65%), as well as in chemistry and petrochemistry (+ 63%). But these two sectors are now correcting a little faster than the others. A stable situation remains in the oil and gas sector (+ 32.8%).



Lagging behind again

Market participants often began to have questions about some lagging of our market from colleagues on Western sites. So, on the eve of the S&P 500, all-time highs were renewed again. The MSCI ACWI Global Index also returned to record levels.

The Russian market is hindered by a sharp change in expectations about market rates. The results of Friday’s meeting of the Central Bank surprised many investors and analysts. The rate hike and harsh comments pave the way for further monetary policy tightening at the next December meeting. The Bank of Russia did not rule out the possibility of discussing the rate hike in increments of 100 bp. I doubt that such a decision will be made, but the rhetoric itself reflects the attitude of the regulator, which intends to continue to actively fight inflation by tightening monetary conditions.

In recent days, the middle of the bond yield curve has been actively growing. That is, the issues with maturity in 4–5 years were especially strongly overestimated. OFZ Index (RGBI) falls seven sessions in a row.

An increase in ruble rates leads to an increase in the attractiveness of bonds in relation to shares. This is especially true of conservative stories, where future stable dividend yield is a key factor in investor demand. For example, these are shares such as FGC UES, MTS, Rostelecom, Unipro, Enel Russia. In them, it is difficult to expect the dynamics ahead of the Moscow Exchange index in the coming weeks.

At the same time, we see a rapid strengthening of the ruble. The USD / RUB rate dropped to 69.5 amid rising ruble rates. High profitability distinguishes the ruble favorably from other currencies of developed countries. At the same time, the Central Bank of the Russian Federation declares that the strengthening factor in itself affects the slowdown in inflation. According to the regulator’s estimates, every 10% strengthening of the national currency during the year leads to a slowdown in the CPI by 0.5%. Given a stable external background, I assume that the USD / RUB rate will decline to 68–68.5.



More interesting than deposits

Following the key rate, interest on deposits also grows. However, deposits still do not have a number of advantages that can be found in the bond market. In particular, the Moscow Exchange trades bond issues, including reliable OFZs, the coupon for which is tied to market rates.

For example, the link can be to the RUONIA rate. To some extent, they protect against inflation, because the Central Bank of the Russian Federation has already proved that it intends to react toughly to inflationary expectations of the population by controlling the value of money in the economy. And the value of RUONIA is closely related to the key rate, so the coupon on bonds may rise if inflationary trends continue to develop.

At the same time, on the debt market, you can choose long issues with a constant coupon, while a rare bank will offer deposits longer than three years. In bonds, you can try to catch the peak of growth in interest rates in the coming months, fixing the yield for 5-10 years. Let me remind you that the Central Bank’s inflation target is about 4%, while the yield on OFZs with maturity in 10 years has grown to 8%. That is, at a distance, the expected real interest rate can be confidently positive.

There are also instruments on the bond market, the purpose of which is to completely protect against inflation. Four OFZ issues are traded on the Moscow Exchange, the face value of which grows depending on changes in the consumer price index. These are OFZ-IN issues numbered 52001, 52002, 52003 and 52004. At the moment, they assume yield to maturity above inflation by 2.5-3%.

Golden times will never come

In recent days, periodically, attempts have been made to finally start a full-fledged growth impulse in precious metals. Quotes begin to rise, but all these movements are completed quickly enough. In such conditions, the shares of gold mining companies cannot form a stable growth trend.

If in past years any crisis and inflation risks provoked an increase in demand for precious metals, now this is not happening. Excess liquidity does not push gold up, the usual patterns are violated.

If we discard the expectations of future rate growth and the curtailment of QE (negative for gold), then, in my opinion, purely tactical short-term growth drivers due to the change in sentiment can appear only if the price rises above $ 1825-1830 per troy ounce. In this situation, the first targets will shift to $ 1900 and slightly higher.



Briefcase*

Let’s move on to an example of an investment portfolio, which is considered in the framework of the weekly reports “Trend of the Week”:

– Since the publication of the previous review, portfolio shares have shown predominantly weak dynamics along with the market. Better than the rest were the shares of X5 Group, Rosneft.

– Surgutneftegaz prefs stand out among the laggards, which is due to their high sensitivity to the USD / RUB depreciation, as well as Norilsk Nickel shares.

– In the face of growth in ruble rates, the share of conservative dividend histories can be reduced, since in the near future it is difficult to count on outstripping dynamics on them. Unipro and MTS can be reduced to 5%.

– It is unlikely that with such a strong ruble, Surgutneftegaz preferred shares will show outstripping dynamics to the market in the near future. You can reduce the proportion to 7%.

– The share of available funds increased to 15%. They can be placed in high-rated liquid bond issues.

Current structure:

Note: the shares are indicated in the amount of the original positions and are not adjusted upon changes in the price levels of these assets for a more convenient perception. The portfolio is not an individual investment recommendation, an offer or a proposal for investing in relevant assets, but acts as an information and analytical product and reflects only an example of the virtual management of a medium-term / long-term investment portfolio without the obligation to actually make transactions. Investment activity is fraught with risks, you should not rely solely on the materials presented to the detriment of an independent analysis. The mentioned financial instruments or operations may not suit you, may not correspond to your investment profile, financial situation, investment experience, knowledge, investment goals, attitude to risk and profitability.

