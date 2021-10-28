Tribe of alcoholics found in Africa

The Mbenjele Bayaka is an indigenous tribe of hunter-gatherers from the Congo. It is one of several populations of pygmies living in the rainforests of Central Africa. Historically, they relied on subsistence farming – it implies that products are produced only to satisfy their own needs, without their participation in exchange or trade. But increased deforestation and local conservation initiatives forced the tribe to become more sedentary and seek work, which affected lifestyles, mental health and alcohol consumption.

Alcohol-related problems have long been recognized as a major health risk to indigenous communities. But due to the remoteness and scattering of the hunter-gatherer tribes in Africa, it was problematic to study them. Anthropologists at the University of Cambridge succeeded in doing this. They outlined the details in an article in the magazine PLOS ONE…

“There has been significant ethnographic work in the past, highlighting the potential negative effects of alcohol consumption among the Bayak people and other indigenous peoples,” said lead author Dr. Nikhil Chaudhary. “Our study is finally providing quantitative data showing the actual prevalence of hazardous drinking and its specific impact on the health and well-being of these communities.”

Researchers observed three settlements of mbenjele bayak in the Ndoki forest in the Congo. As it turned out, almost half of the tribe members significantly exceeded the WHO-defined safe dose of alcohol – 20 ml of ethanol at a time for women and 30 for men. With the exception of complete teetotalers, most drank alcohol at least three times a week, but many could drink all week long. Most often, they drank 2.3-4.2 servings of alcohol at a time, but the amount could exceed 10 servings. Men drank more alcohol than women.

For women, pregnancy did not become a reason to give up alcohol – about 40% of them drank both while carrying a child and during breastfeeding.

Basically, residents preferred local alcohol, represented by various variations of moonshine.

Scientists have estimated the annual alcohol consumption in terms of pure ethanol at 11.4 liters per capita – 15.4 liters for men and 8.7 liters for women. On average, in Congo, men consume about 12.4 liters of ethanol per year, women – 2.8 liters. Men in the tribes were more prone to occasional alcohol consumption in large quantities. It is interesting that mainly young people preferred to give up alcohol – there was about 20 years of difference between teetotalers and those who went into binges.

In addition to the WHO recommendations, there are also individual characteristics – and, perhaps, the mbengele of the bayak suffered from exceeding the dose of alcohol more than one might suppose – the average height of pygmy men does not even reach 155 cm, the growth of women is even smaller.

Such a modest size makes the inhabitants of the Congo more vulnerable to alcohol than the conventional European.

“We found that 44.3% of our sample consumed alcohol in dangerous amounts by WHO standards,” says Chaudhary. – Our research has identified a range of harmful mental and physical health effects associated with alcohol use in these communities – high rates of alcohol use during pregnancy and breastfeeding, alcohol-induced violence, high blood pressure and an increased prevalence of diarrhea, one of the leading causes of death among the indigenous population ”.

Even five years ago, almost half of the Congo tribesmen over 15 years of age abstained from alcohol, but in this sample there were only 14%, the researchers note.

Only a few are aware of the dangers of alcohol, while some, on the contrary, consider it useful, in particular during pregnancy and breastfeeding.

The rapid socio-economic changes that the mbenjele of the bayak faced have affected their lifestyle and mental state, the authors of the work write. Many tribal members noted that they drink to get rid of worries, sadness, and bad thoughts. Among the indigenous population of the Congo, in general, the prevalence of depression and suicide is quite high due to poverty, urbanization, and lack of cultural continuity.

Scientists urge to educate the Mbenjele Bayaka and other tribes about the dangers of alcohol – even such a simple measure has the potential to reduce consumption. But in the long term, broad changes are needed to improve the position of the Bayak people in local and global socio-economic systems, since socio-economic inequality is one of the main causes of poor health, they conclude.