Turkey is preparing for two military operations in northern Syria, a source said

2021-10-28T14: 36

2021-10-28T14: 36

2021-10-28T14: 58

ANTAKYA, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The Turkish army is preparing to conduct two operations in Syria, a source in the Syrian opposition told RIA Novosti. “The armed formations have been put on full alert by order from Ankara.” Idlib, in some settlements in the area of ​​the cities of Mari and Azaz (northern Aleppo) near the Minig military airport in the area of ​​Manbij, as well as on the borders of Qamishli and Al-Hasak. According to the source, the groups under the leadership of Turkey are preparing for two operations simultaneously: northwest of Idlib to support the armed formations there and in northeast Syria against the “Syrian Democratic Forces.” When asked when the campaign is expected to start, the source explained that this could happen at any time, unexpectedly. President of Turkey Tayyip Erdogan with US President Joe Biden, “he added. The Turkish leader said he plans to discuss in Glasgow with an American counterpart to pay off a US $ 1.4 billion debt for F-35 fighters that they refused to supply to Ankara because of the S-400 deal with Moscow. The White House did not confirm reports of the upcoming meeting. Erdogan did not previously rule out a new military campaign, citing an increased number of attacks by the Kurds on Turkish soldiers. The country’s parliament approved the extension of the current military operation in Syria and Iraq for a period of two years.

2021

