Turkey refused to buy Ukrainian tank engines – Rossiyskaya Gazeta

Turkish developers decided to install South Korean 1500 hp Doosan DV27K engines on their Altay main battle tanks.

The fact is that initially it was supposed to supply this heavy tracked equipment with power units of its own design, created with foreign help, but this project completely failed.

Then they decided to purchase the well-known German diesel engines MT 883 Ka 501, which, by the way, had already been mounted on the first prototypes. However, the German side refused to cooperate in this area.

The Malyshev Kharkov plant decided to help the Turkish defense industry by offering its 6TD-3, which allegedly also produced 1500 hp.

In fact, such an engine does not really exist yet, although attempts to create it have been made for more than three decades. It was originally planned to use it on the promising Soviet Hammer tank.

Now there is only a model, which for a long time they have been trying to attach at least somewhere, showing at various weapons exhibitions. Ten years ago, he was even brought to Nizhny Tagil, trying to attract Russian tank builders to cooperation, but nothing came of it.

There is still no evidence that the 6TD-3 was installed on a real tank, at least the Ukrainians are stubbornly silent about this. Therefore, such a failure in the Turkish direction is natural.