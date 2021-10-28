Ukraine offers Europe assistance in combating energy crisis – Gazeta.Ru

Ukraine offers the European Union to use its underground gas storage facilities (UGS) as storage facilities for strategic fuel reserves. This was announced by the Acting General Director of Ukrtransgaz Serhiy Pereloma on his page in Facebook…

“The gas storage operator uses about 60 percent of the UGS facilities to meet Ukraine’s gas needs. The rest of the volumes can be used for working with foreign partners and solving strategic issues of the energy market of Ukraine and Europe, ”Pereloma noted.

According to him, in order to feel energy secure during peak periods of consumption, European countries must have at least 30% of their annual gas reserves. However, not all countries have the required storage capacity.

In this case, European countries can reserve up to 10 billion cubic meters of gas in Ukrainian underground gas storage facilities. In addition, Ukrtransgaz is ready to provide its storage facilities for liquefied natural gas (LNG). As a result, all this can play on strengthening energy security in the European region, Pereloma said.

Formerly CEO of the “Operator of GTS of Ukraine” Serhiy Makogon reportedthat for the modernization of the gas transportation system of Ukraine, the authorities will allocate $ 227 million by the end of 2021. In total, the ten-year plan for the development of the GTS is designed for $ 1.5 billion.