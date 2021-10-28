Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was not allowed into Georgia. He wanted to meet with Saakashvili

The Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, who wanted to meet with the ex-president of the country, Mikhail Saakashvili, who was in prison in the city of Rustavi, was not allowed into Georgia. The journalist announced this on Wednesday in “Telegram”.

According to Gordon, after an hour of waiting at passport control, he was told that he was not allowed to enter Georgia. At the same time, they did not explain the reasons.

“I unambiguously associate this with the fact that on the eve of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry appealed to the Georgian Foreign Ministry with a request to organize my visit to Mikhail Saakashvili in Rustavi prison. Everything that happened was an international scandal and a shame for the Georgian authorities,” he writes.

“I have never been deported from anywhere, especially from Georgia, brotherly Georgia, whose friend I have been for many years,” he said before flying back to Kiev on the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

