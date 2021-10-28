Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon was not allowed into Georgia. He wanted to meet with Saakashvili

October 27, 2021 Updated 7 hours ago

Photo author, Nikolai Petrov TASS

The Ukrainian journalist Dmitry Gordon, who wanted to meet with the ex-president of the country, Mikhail Saakashvili, who was in prison in the city of Rustavi, was not allowed into Georgia. The journalist announced this on Wednesday in “Telegram”.

According to Gordon, after an hour of waiting at passport control, he was told that he was not allowed to enter Georgia. At the same time, they did not explain the reasons.

“I unambiguously associate this with the fact that on the eve of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry appealed to the Georgian Foreign Ministry with a request to organize my visit to Mikhail Saakashvili in Rustavi prison. Everything that happened was an international scandal and a shame for the Georgian authorities,” he writes.

“I have never been deported from anywhere, especially from Georgia, brotherly Georgia, whose friend I have been for many years,” he said before flying back to Kiev on the Ukraine 24 TV channel.

According to Gordon, the reasons for the refusal were not explained to him, promising to send explanations in writing to the Ukrainian Embassy within 10 days.

“One thing is clear – that the Georgian authorities are afraid of publicity, they are afraid that I will meet with Mikhail Saakashvili, and I wanted to do an interview with him right in prison,” he said.

Earlier it also became known that the Ukrainian lawyer Yevhen Hrushovets was not allowed into Georgia. He also planned to meet with Saakashvili.

“I felt Georgian hospitality by my own example. I was not allowed to go to Georgia at the Tbilisi airport. They did not even explain the reasons. They took my passport and handed it over to the crew commander (according to the flight attendants). I explained that I had come to M. Saakashvili, but alas, I am returning to Ukraine, “he wrote on Facebook.

The Georgian Interior Ministry has not yet commented on the refusals at the border.

Photo author, VANO SHLAMOV / AFP Photo caption, Saakashvili was sent to prison in the city of Rustavi after arrest

Meanwhile, Saakashvili was visited in prison by the Human Rights Ombudsman of Ukraine Lyudmila Denisova.

According to her, Saakashvili, who has been on hunger strike for the 27th day, claims that his life is in question today, considers himself a prisoner of Putin, and most of all does not want to do badly to Ukraine and allow bloodshed in Georgia.

Denisova also said that Saakashvili refuses to be transferred to a prison hospital, believing that it is unsafe for his life. She promised, if necessary, to apply for the transfer of the ex-president to the Vivamedi medical center, which has an agreement with the Georgian penitentiary service on medical care for prisoners.

Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze says that if necessary, Saakashvili will be hospitalized in the 18th institution of the special penitentiary service.

Saakashvili’s lawyers believe that this is unsafe, both from a medical point of view and from the point of view of his safety, and they demand that he be transferred to a civilian clinic.

Photo author, SERGEI SUPINSKY / AFP Photo caption, Saakashvili went on hunger strike immediately after his arrest in Tbilisi on October 1

Saakashvili, who left Georgia shortly after the expiration of his second presidential term in 2013, was indicted at home in several criminal cases and sentenced in absentia to six years in prison.

He was detained on October 1 in one of the districts of Tbilisi after he announced his return to Georgia by posting a post and video messages on social networks.

Hunger strike and treatment

The ex-president immediately after his arrest went on a hunger strike in prison. He considers himself a political prisoner.

Saakashvili said on Wednesday that he would refuse treatment, tests and tests related to the hunger strike. According to him, he will only take medications that are not related to the hunger strike – until the meeting room is restored to its original form and he has the opportunity to use procedural rights again.

Saakashvili’s statement was read by his lawyer Dmitry Sadzaglishvili. According to the lawyer, they used to communicate with Saakashvili in writing, because there is an audio recording in the room where they meet. They had such an opportunity, since the partition in the meeting room was not built up to the ceiling. After the renovation, they found that the partition had already been built up completely.

According to Sadzaglishvili, this was done so that the lawyers did not have the opportunity to communicate with the ex-president directly, and so that all their communications were under control.

Meanwhile, US Ambassador to Tbilisi Kelly Degnan said the United States is closely monitoring the situation around Saakashvili.