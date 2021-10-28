https://ria.ru/20211028/ukraina-1756619673.html

Ukrainian nationalist was shot dead in the city of Sumy, media reported

In the city of Sumy, a Ukrainian nationalist was shot dead, the media reported – RIA Novosti, 10/28/2021

Ukrainian nationalist was shot dead in the city of Sumy, media reported

A member of the Ukrainian nationalist “Right Sector” * Alexander Ivanina was killed in Sumy in Ukraine in front of his wife, reports “Ukrainian Truth” with reference … RIA Novosti, 28.10.2021

2021-10-28T09: 59

2021-10-28T09: 59

2021-10-28T11: 47

in the world

Ukraine

right sector

Russia

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150159/10/1501591073_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_ebe6b8ea536fd2cad44e88335ebaa428.jpg

KIEV, October 28 – RIA Novosti. A member of the Ukrainian nationalist “Right Sector” * Alexander Ivanina was killed in Sumy in Ukraine in front of his wife, reports “Ukrainskaya Pravda” referring to a member of the organization. ” Sasha and his wife Anya drove up to their entrance in a car, Sanya got out of the car, climbed into the trunk to get his things. At that time, a man was sitting on a bench nearby. As the witness describes, he saw Sanya, took out a weapon, and began to shoot He fired several shots, “the source said. According to the resource, the police visited the scene of the incident, the investigation is underway.” Right Sector “* is an association of radical nationalist organizations in Ukraine, which played one of the key roles in Euromaidan, and after the coup d’etat continued to play a significant role in Ukrainian politics. Banned in Russia by the decision of the Supreme Court of November 2014. * Extremist organization banned in Russia.

https://radiosputnik.ria.ru/20211011/donbass-1754102707.html

Ukraine

Russia

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/150159/10/1501591073_171-0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0b804c03a0faf151683af054ef02b773.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, right sector, russia