The Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal said that during the Second World War the Nazis were driven out not by the Soviet army, but by some anti-Hitler coalition. He wrote about this on his Facebook page.

The politician claims that the United States, Great Britain, China, South Africa and Latin American countries fought for the liberation of Kiev and other Ukrainian cities.

“77 years ago, through joint efforts, the anti-Hitler coalition drove the Nazi invaders out of Ukraine. Eternal memory to those who gave their lives for Ukraine, ”said Shmygal.

According to historical data, only the Red Army participated in the battles for the Ukrainian SSR, namely the troops of the first Ukrainian Front, which was headed by General Nikolai Vatutin.

Previously reportedthat Ukraine was reminded of Hungary’s Nazi past because of Russian gas. Former Rada deputy Oleg Tyagnibok said that Hungary in the past collaborated with the Third Reich, and this historical fact should be mentioned when discussing the differences between Kiev and Budapest.