US defeat in Afghanistan will provoke new wars, Bashar al-Assad said

BEIRUT, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The defeat of the United States in Afghanistan and Iraq will entail new wars and new defeats, said Syrian President Bashar al-Assad. “We must assume that after the US defeat in Afghanistan and Iraq … there will be new wars and defeats,” Assad said, speaking before officers – graduates of the courses of the high command and headquarters of the Syrian army. The video recording of the speech was published by the press service of the presidential palace. The Syrian leader noted that since 2011 the country has lost tens of thousands of dead and wounded in the war, but the “political war” against it was not an example “more dangerous than traditional”. Nevertheless, Assad said, the army survived thanks to the people’s faith in its protective power. “See you soon on the battlefields,” the Syrian president said, addressing those present at the end of his speech. In early August, the Taliban in Afghanistan stepped up their offensive against government forces On August 15 they entered Kabul and the next day declared that the war was over. The last two weeks of August from the airport of Kabul, which was under the protection of the US military, there was a mass evacuation of Western citizens and Afghans who collaborated with them. On the night of August 31, the US military left the Kabul airport, ending the nearly 20-year US military presence in Afghanistan.

