US Navy Serviceman Becomes First to Receive Passport with Gender “X”

WASHINGTON, October 28 – RIA Novosti. The first US citizen to receive a passport with a gender “X” stamp was Dana Zzyim, a “non-binary intersex” who previously served in the US Navy. The US Department of State previously reported the first issued American passport with a third gender “X” , subsequently all applicants will be able to receive it, starting in 2022. “I almost burst into tears when I opened the envelope, took out my new passport and saw the letter” X “in bold in the column” gender ” organization Lambda Legal. The organization’s website notes that Zzyima, for six years in the courts, sought from the State Department to obtain the “correct” passport. As deputy director of the NGO Intersex Campaign for Equality, he was invited to a number of international conferences, but was never able to attend them , because when applying for a passport, it was required to indicate who the applicant is – a man or a woman. He had “mixed gender characteristics,” although his parents raised him as a boy, according to the Lambda Legal website. On his birth certificate, gender is indicated as “unknown.” It is noted that doctors working for the US Department of Veterans Affairs have confirmed the presence of “intersex traits” in Zzyim.

