https://ria.ru/20211027/modernizatsiya-1756585649.html
US worried about China’s military modernization, Psaki said
The United States is concerned about China’s military modernization, Psaki said – RIA Novosti, 10/27/2021
US worried about China’s military modernization, Psaki said
The United States is watching China’s military modernization with concern and sees it as a threat to regional stability, an official spokesman for White RIA Novosti told reporters, 10/27/2021
2021-10-27T21: 35
2021-10-27T21: 35
2021-10-27T21: 35
in the world
USA
China
Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People’s Republic of China
Earth
mark milli
zhao lijian
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content
/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/1b/1599202062_0 0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_c2dbeb7c727d4d4d6ba10e78521f4594.jpg
WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States is watching China’s military modernization with concern and sees it as a threat to regional stability, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily press briefing on a statement by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milli, who compared China’s testing of hypersonic weapons to launching in 1957 in the USSR the first artificial Earth satellite. “I saw, of course, the comments of General Milli. I think I conveyed the concern that we all share about China’s military modernization efforts. They continue to work on opportunities that increase tensions in the region and we continue to be concerned about this, “said Psaki. Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that China tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons in August, and this” caught “US intelligence by surprise. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile.
https://ria.ru/20211027/raketa-1756493414.html
USA
China
Earth
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
2021
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
news
ru-RU
https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/07e5/02/1b/1599202062_40-0:2771:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_58eea7ec5f98b38b39c6a4b82dfdf8c7.jpg
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
RIA News
internet-group@rian.ru
7 495 645-6601
FSUE MIA “Russia Today”
https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/
in the world, usa, china, ministry of foreign affairs, land, mark milli, zhao lijian
US worried about China’s military modernization, Psaki said