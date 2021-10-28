https://ria.ru/20211027/modernizatsiya-1756585649.html

US worried about China’s military modernization, Psaki said

The United States is concerned about China's military modernization, Psaki said

US worried about China’s military modernization, Psaki said

The United States is watching China's military modernization with concern and sees it as a threat to regional stability, an official spokesman for White

WASHINGTON, October 27 – RIA Novosti. The United States is watching China’s military modernization with concern and sees it as a threat to regional stability, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters in a daily press briefing on a statement by US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milli, who compared China’s testing of hypersonic weapons to launching in 1957 in the USSR the first artificial Earth satellite. “I saw, of course, the comments of General Milli. I think I conveyed the concern that we all share about China’s military modernization efforts. They continue to work on opportunities that increase tensions in the region and we continue to be concerned about this, “said Psaki. Earlier, the Financial Times, citing sources, reported that China tested a hypersonic missile capable of carrying nuclear weapons in August, and this” caught “US intelligence by surprise. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said China had tested a spacecraft, not a hypersonic missile.

2021

