VESA published the Embedded DisplayPort 1.5 standard / News / Overclockers.ua

The Video Electronics Standards Association (VESA) has announced the release of a new version of the Embedded DisplayPort (eDP) standard, number 1.5. It adds new features and protocols, including enhanced support for Adaptive-Sync technology, which provide additional energy savings and improved gaming and media performance.

The development of the eDP standard has continued since its introduction more than 10 years ago, thanks to the contributions of major OEMs through the VESA organization. Applications for eDP include laptops, all-in-ones, tablets, mini-PCs, automotive and other display and video source systems.

As in the previous version of the specification, eDP 1.5 supports self-refreshing of the panel. This is a key energy saving feature in the standard. When the panel refreshes itself, static screen images are stored in the display memory while other parts of the system enter a low power standby state. Panel self-refresh has been further optimized in eDP 1.5 with the new Panel Replay protocol, including Adaptive-Sync compatibility.

EDP ​​1.5 also adds support for new panel types such as OLED. For movie or streaming video playback, a protocol has been added to allow low frame rate adjustments to prevent skipping or repetition. For game panels with a wide range of frame rates, mechanisms have been added to reduce display flicker.

According to an association spokesperson from Intel Corporation, “Intel is excited about the benefits eDP 1.5 brings to laptop users. For premium laptops, eDP 1.5 supports the simultaneous use of Adaptive-Sync and panel self-refresh. For more power-efficient laptops without the remote framebuffer required for self-refreshing, eDP 1.5 provides power savings by allowing the GPU to shutdown briefly between frames, which, combined with the ability to adjust frame rates based on workload, further conserves battery power. We are looking forward to increasing battery life. “

A source:

Videocardz