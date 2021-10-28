Voronezh residents will be able to return up to 10% on the purchase of everyday goods

A subscription has appeared that allows you to optimize costs even for everyday goods

X5 Group has launched a subscription pilot Package with offers in retail chains, services of the company and partners… Now for Voronezh residents there are 3 main types of subscriptions, which differ from each other in the main offers: Pyaterochka 5% cashback at Pyaterochka, 10% cashback at Perekrestok or in both networks – 5% and 7% cashback, respectively. And also a set of additional benefits. The monthly cost is 199, 249 or 299 rubles, depending on the set of services.

– We are launching a pilot product that for the first time combines all the capabilities and advantages of various businesses of the group – retail chains, online formats, logistics services, as well as the proposals of our partners. Subscription is an opportunity to improve the quality of life of people by saving time and money, new consumer experience and a shopper’s “guide” in the single food market. Unlike other subscriptions, our offer is aimed at closing the primary tasks of a person – food, safety, comfort, everyday life, key purchases, – says Anton Mironenkov, managing director of X5 Technologies.

In addition to the refund for the purchase of goods in the store or online services of the X5 Group, the owners of the Package can also count on additional privileges from partners. This is the access to the service “SberSvuk“, An online cinema, a discount on laboratory services at Invitro, and much more.

You can connect a subscription and choose a suitable Package here, and for further use you only need your loyalty card.