we tell who publicly humiliated Johnny Depp in front of celebrities

The longer the litigation between ex-spouses Amber Heard and Johnny Depp lasts, the more details become known about the actor’s inappropriate behavior. Earlier it was reported about the scandalous antics of Depp on the set of “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and now an insider told a new story about how Johnny behaved irresponsibly while working on the movie “Murder on the Orient Express.”

Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

According to the source, the actor was regularly late for the sets, which made the whole team wait. However, it was the director of the film, Kenneth Branagh, who managed to fix it!

“On the set, in interviews, Depp never hid his idleness. But then he got on the set of Murder on the Orient Express. In 2017, when auditions began, he was late on the first day, and Ken, the director, calmly told him, “I don’t work like that. I do not allow to be late. If you want to keep doing this, you can leave the movie. Right now. This is fine”. And Johnny replied: “I understand you, sir, this will not happen again.” It humiliated him in front of other stars as big as himself, “- said the insider.

Johnny Depp (Still from Murder on the Orient Express)

At the same time, the source noted that shortly before filming, Amber Heard had just filed for divorce from Depp, so it was not easy for him to focus on work.