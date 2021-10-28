What changes await Russians from November 1, 2021

28 October 2021 00:40



Photo: npd.nalog.gov.ru

Many changes that come into force in November of this year are related to cash payments: an increase in benefits and the accrual of additional payments to certain categories of citizens.

Support for families with children

The government has allocated a total of 28.3 billion rubles to support low-income families with children from 3 to 7 years old. The amount of the monthly payment depends on the family’s average per capita income. Parents can fill out an application through the State Services portal.

Supplements to pensioners

From November 1, some pensioners will begin to transfer additional payments. This applies to former members of civil aviation flight crews, as well as certain categories of employees in the coal industry. The amount of payments depends on the average monthly salary and length of service.

Citizens 80 years of age and older will receive double the amount of insurance benefits for old age (more than 12 thousand rubles a month). Also, the defenders of besieged Leningrad will receive a lump sum of 50 thousand rubles.

Resumption of flights with 9 countries

From November 9, Russia resumes flights with 9 countries: the Bahamas, Iran, the Netherlands, Norway, Oman, Slovenia, Tunisia, Sweden and Thailand.

Payment for money transfer

From November 1, the maximum value of the amount of payment for money transfer between individuals is updated. Thus, a transfer of funds in the amount of less than 100 thousand rubles per month will be free, over 100 thousand rubles per month – 0.5% of the transfer amount, while the payment for the transaction will not exceed 1.5 thousand rubles.

Small and Medium Business Support

The business community will be compensated for non-working days from October 30 to November 7. The affected industry is planning to pay one minimum wage for each employee. In general, about 27 billion rubles will be required to support entrepreneurs. You can apply for a grant from November 1 to December 15.

Update for SP

Individual entrepreneurs can send a new sample application to the inspectorate for exemption from fixed contributions. We are talking about periods of life when a citizen was caring for a child, disabled person, pensioner, did military service or was innocently convicted.

Upgrade for timber carriers

From November 1, the list of checkpoints for the export of timber and timber from Russia will change.

The following vehicle items are excluded from the list:

Russian-Finnish border (Inari, Lotta, Salla, Torfyanovka)

Russian-Estonian border (Shumilkino)

Russian-Lithuanian border (Sea, Pogranichny, Sovetsk)

Russian-Polish border (Gusev)

Russian-Ukrainian border (Krupets, Troebortnoe)

The list of checkpoints will be replenished by:

Russian-Lithuanian border (Dubki)

Russian-Polish border (Mamonovo)

Russian-Georgian border (Upper Lars)

Russian-Chinese border (Kani Kurgan)

Based on materials from gorobzor.ru